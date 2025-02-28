DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-23

Daily Quiz-23

Do you know?
article_Author
Abhishek Nirban
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:05 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

1. Which silk is known as the world’s only vegan silk, where the moth inside the cocoon is not killed?

2. Which national park is famous for having one of the highest tiger densities in India?

3. Which landmark case in India dealt with the issue of child marriage and marital rape?

4. Which country developed the Iron Dome defense system?

5. Which country is involved with India in the development of Chabahar Port?

Answers Quiz 22 (Feb 27)

  1. Kumani Bank mud volcano, 2. Treaty of Yandabo, 3. Brahmaputra, 4. Chile, 5. April 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper