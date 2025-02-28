Daily Quiz-23

1. Which silk is known as the world’s only vegan silk, where the moth inside the cocoon is not killed?
2. Which national park is famous for having one of the highest tiger densities in India?
3. Which landmark case in India dealt with the issue of child marriage and marital rape?
4. Which country developed the Iron Dome defense system?
5. Which country is involved with India in the development of Chabahar Port?
Answers Quiz 22 (Feb 27)
- Kumani Bank mud volcano, 2. Treaty of Yandabo, 3. Brahmaputra, 4. Chile, 5. April 22
