Daily Quiz- 233

1. Primary prevention advice to communities regarding Naegleria fowleri includes:

A) Drinking unfiltered pond water to build immunity

B) Avoiding swimming/diving in warm freshwater; using nose clips; proper pool chlorination

C) Encouraging nasal rinses with pond water

D) Ignoring water temperature as a risk factor

2. Which symptom onset timeline is typical for Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis after exposure?

A) Immediately within seconds

B) 2-7 days incubation, rapidly progressive neurological decline thereafter

C) 2 months incubation with mild symptoms only

D) No incubation period; asymptomatic lifelong carriage

3. Which combination best describes recommended clinical management priorities for PAM?

A) Oral rehydration only

B) Aggressive early anti-amoebic therapy (e.g., Amphotericin B, miltefosine), intracranial pressure control, seizure management

C) Wait-and-see supportive care only

D) High-dose aspirin and bed rest

4. From a public-health perspective, a climate-related reason for increased Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis cases is:

A) Colder water temperatures reduce amoeba survival

B) Warming water bodies due to climate change increase suitable habitat for Naegleria fowleri

C) Drought eliminates the amoeba entirely

D) Increased rainfall washes amoeba away to the ocean

5. In Kerala case discussions, which population is most commonly linked to infection events?

A) Adults in professional swimmers exclusively

B) Children swimming/diving in ponds or rivers during summer

C) People who only drink chlorinated tap water

D) People who swim in very cold mountain streams

Answers Quiz 232 (September 26)

1. C

Explanation: Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba (a protozoan).

2. C

Explanation: Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose and amoeba migrates to the brain via the olfactory nerve.

3. C

Explanation: PAM is not person-to-person; exposure requires nasal entry of contaminated warm freshwater.

4. C

Explanation: PAM has an extremely high fatality rate (>95%).

5. B

Explanation: Miltefosine, originally for other indications, has been used as a repurposed drug in PAM treatment regimens alongside drugs like Amphotericin B.