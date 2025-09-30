DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-236

Daily Quiz-236

GK bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:39 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. Which of the following best describes the publication step in the Indian GI registration process?
A) The application is published in the GI Journal to invite objections before grant.
B) The application is kept secret until grant.
C) The application is sent only to international bodies.
D) There is no publication step.
2. A GI application by a group representing the producers must primarily demonstrate:
A) The product’s calorific value
B) The product’s unique link between specific qualities/reputation and its geographical origin
C) The product’s similarity to a foreign brand
D) Ownership of factories producing the product outside the GI region
3. Which of the following would generally not qualify as grounds for rejecting a GI application?
A) The product name being generic or descriptive without a specific geographical link
B) Evidence that the claimed characteristics are not attributable to the region
C) The product being produced historically in the claimed region and exclusively having those traits
D) Prior existing identical GI registration by another group for the same product
4. Consider a situation: a product with GI in India is produced abroad using the same name but without the region-specific inputs or methods. Which is the most accurate statement?
A) The foreign producer automatically has the right to use the Indian GI.
B) The GI owner can take enforcement action in jurisdictions recognizing the GI, and within India the name is protected against misuse.
C) GI prevents any product of the same name anywhere in the world irrespective of jurisdiction.
D) GI protects production methods everywhere by default.
5. Which of the following is NOT typical of products that win GI registrations?
A) Deep cultural/traditional connection to a region
B) A definable production method linked to locality
C) A random, generic name used globally with no specific regional link
D) Unique quality or reputation traceable to region

Answers Quiz-235 (September 29)

1. B
Explanation: GI provides statutory protection within the jurisdiction (India) and can be used in enforcement where recognised; it is distinct from patents/trademarks.
2. B
Explanation: GI helps brand the product to command premium prices and differentiate in markets.
3. A
Explanation: Objections often come from competing producers or claimants challenging uniqueness or linkage to the place.
4. B
Explanation: Practical challenges include quality control, preventing misuse, and coordinating collective rights among producers.
5. A
Explanation: Phulkari is a noted Punjab GI; Darjeeling, Tirupati Laddu and Haleem are linked to other regions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts