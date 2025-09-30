Daily Quiz-236

1. Which of the following best describes the publication step in the Indian GI registration process?

A) The application is published in the GI Journal to invite objections before grant.

B) The application is kept secret until grant.

C) The application is sent only to international bodies.

D) There is no publication step.

2. A GI application by a group representing the producers must primarily demonstrate:

A) The product’s calorific value

B) The product’s unique link between specific qualities/reputation and its geographical origin

C) The product’s similarity to a foreign brand

D) Ownership of factories producing the product outside the GI region

3. Which of the following would generally not qualify as grounds for rejecting a GI application?

A) The product name being generic or descriptive without a specific geographical link

B) Evidence that the claimed characteristics are not attributable to the region

C) The product being produced historically in the claimed region and exclusively having those traits

D) Prior existing identical GI registration by another group for the same product

4. Consider a situation: a product with GI in India is produced abroad using the same name but without the region-specific inputs or methods. Which is the most accurate statement?

A) The foreign producer automatically has the right to use the Indian GI.

B) The GI owner can take enforcement action in jurisdictions recognizing the GI, and within India the name is protected against misuse.

C) GI prevents any product of the same name anywhere in the world irrespective of jurisdiction.

D) GI protects production methods everywhere by default.

5. Which of the following is NOT typical of products that win GI registrations?

A) Deep cultural/traditional connection to a region

B) A definable production method linked to locality

C) A random, generic name used globally with no specific regional link

D) Unique quality or reputation traceable to region

Answers Quiz-235 (September 29)

1. B

Explanation: GI provides statutory protection within the jurisdiction (India) and can be used in enforcement where recognised; it is distinct from patents/trademarks.

2. B

Explanation: GI helps brand the product to command premium prices and differentiate in markets.

3. A

Explanation: Objections often come from competing producers or claimants challenging uniqueness or linkage to the place.

4. B

Explanation: Practical challenges include quality control, preventing misuse, and coordinating collective rights among producers.

5. A

Explanation: Phulkari is a noted Punjab GI; Darjeeling, Tirupati Laddu and Haleem are linked to other regions.