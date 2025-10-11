Daily Quiz-247

1. The variation in solar insolation due to tilt leads primarily to:

A) Ocean tides

B) Monsoon formation

C) Seasonal temperature differences

D) Earth’s magnetic field variation

2. The four divisions of the solar year are based on:

A) Equinoxes and solstices

B) Aphelion and perihelion

C) Moon phases

D) Magnetic declination

3. The equinoxes are significant for celestial navigation because:

A) Magnetic north aligns with celestial north

B) The celestial equator and ecliptic intersect

C) The Sun’s declination is at maximum

D) Daylight is longest

4. In agriculture, the timing of equinoxes and solstices helps primarily in:

A) Determining soil composition

B) Predicting rainfall

C) Scheduling sowing and harvesting

D) Locating aquifers

5. Many traditional calendars are solar rather than lunar because:

A) The Moon’s orbit is irregular

B) Solar cycles directly influence seasons

C) Solar months are shorter

D) Lunar phases are not observable globally

Answers Quiz- 246 (October 10)

1. B

Explanation: Sol (Sun) + stitium (to stand still), as the Sun’s apparent motion north/south seems to pause before reversing.

2. B

Explanation: The Tropic of Cancer (23.5°N) receives direct sunlight during the June solstice.

3. C

Explanation: During June solstice, the Arctic Circle and areas north of it experience continuous daylight.

4. C

Explanation: On December 21–22, the Sun’s rays are vertical over the Tropic of Capricorn (23.5°S).

5. B

Explanation: Solstices mark extreme day–night length differences between the hemispheres.