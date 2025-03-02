DT
Daily Quiz-25

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  1. This river basin has 5 km thick sediments deposited from Late Carboniferous to Pleistocene, holds India's largest natural gas reserves, and is home to the Vulnerable Olive Ridley Sea Turtle?

  2. A Tamil grammar _____, was written, to understand early Tamil poetry. It indicates five landscapes or types of love, and outlines their symbolic conventions.

  1. Which Chalukya king patronised the excavation of the Badami caves?

  1. Human Rights Day is observed on?

  1. Which country is the world's largest producer of gold?

Answers Quiz 24 (March 1)

1. Archibold Carlleyle; 2. Kushana dynasty; 3. Red Sea and Gulf of Aden; 4. Hematite; 5. December 4

