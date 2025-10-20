Daily Quiz-256

1. Fundamental Duties were added to the Constitution by:

A) 42nd Amendment

B) 44th Amendment

C) 86th Amendment

D) 73rd Amendment

2. The Fundamental Duties are:

A) Justiciable

B) Non-justiciable

C) Part of DPSPs

D) Enforceable like Fundamental Rights

3. Which Article obligates the State to promote Fundamental Duties?

A) Article 51A

B) Article 51

C) Article 19

D) Article 37

4. Which of the following is a Fundamental Duty?

A) To vote in elections

B) To protect the environment

C) To work for economic growth

D) To follow traffic rules

5. The Supreme Court linked Fundamental Duties with Fundamental Rights in which case?

A) Kesavananda Bharati v. Kerala

B) Hussainara Khatoon v. State of Bihar

C) SR Bommai v. Union of India

D) Ranganath Mishra v. Union of India

Answers Quiz 255 (October 19)

1. B) Article 44

Explanation: Article 44 directs the State to secure a uniform civil code for citizens — a subject of public debate.

2. A) Article 38

Explanation: Article 38 directs the State to promote the welfare of the people by securing a social order based on justice.

3. B) Article 45

Explanation: Originally, Article 45 directed the State to provide free and compulsory education for children up to 14 years; after the 86th Amendment (2002), Article 21A made it a Fundamental Right.

4. B) Article 48

Explanation: Article 48 also includes the prohibition of the slaughter of cows and calves.

5. B) Article 50

Explanation: Article 50 ensures independence of the judiciary — a key feature of the Constitution’s basic structure.