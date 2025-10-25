Daily Quiz- 259

1. In the “Severe+” category of GRAP, which of the following actions is mandated?

1. Work-from-home advisory for 50% of employees.

2. Ban on truck entry into Delhi (except essential goods).

3. Complete halt on construction and demolition activities.

Select the correct answer:

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1, 2 and 3

D. 1 only

2. Which of the following correctly pairs the GRAP stage with its AQI range?

A. Stage I – 101–200

B. Stage II – 301–400

C. Stage III – 351–450

D. Stage IV – Above 400

3. Which of the following statements is not correct about GRAP?

A. It covers only Delhi city limits.

B. It applies to the entire NCR region.

C. It enables pre-emptive enforcement of pollution control measures.

D. It uses a cumulative action framework.

4. The predictive element in the revised GRAP relies on data primarily from:

A. ISRO and DRDO

B. IMD and IITM Pune

C. CPCB and NITI Aayog

D. GAIL and NTPC

5. Which pollutant forms the primary basis for GRAP stage activation?

A. NO₂

B. O₃

C. PM₂.₅ and PM₁₀

D. SO₂

Answers Quiz- 258 (October 25)

1. C

Explanation: GRAP was introduced in 2017 under Supreme Court directions in pursuance of powers granted by the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

2. B

Explanation: GRAP is “graded” because actions escalate cumulatively — each higher stage includes all measures from previous stages.

3. B

Explanation: The 2024 revision by CAQM incorporated predictive triggers based on weather and pollution forecasts from IMD and IITM.

4. C

Explanation: CAQM was first set up through an ordinance in 2020 and later institutionalized under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

5. B

Explanation: CPCB provides continuous AQI monitoring data from stations across NCR; this data activates GRAP stages.