Daily Quiz-260

1. The “Poor” category in GRAP corresponds to AQI range:

A. 0-100

B. 101-200

C. 201-300

D. 301-400

2. Which of the following is not a part of GRAP Stage II (“Very Poor”)?

A. Mechanical sweeping of roads

B. Regulation on DG sets

C. Ban on entry of heavy trucks

D. Monitoring of C&D waste

3. In context of GRAP, “cumulative approach” ensures:

A. Lower stages are automatically nullified.

B. New measures replace old ones.

C. Each higher stage includes measures from all previous stages.

D. Enforcement happens only when pollution exceeds 500 AQI.

4. Which of the following pairs are correctly matched?

Stage Primary Trigger Action I Dust control and waste removal II Restriction on BS-III petrol cars III Ban on DG sets IV WFH advisories and construction halt

Select the correct answer:

A. 1 and 4 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1, 3 and 4

D. 1 and 2 only

5. Which institutional mechanism is responsible for coordinating GRAP enforcement among agencies?

A. CPCB only

B. CAQM

C. EPCA

D. NITI Aayog

Answers Quiz- 259 (October 25)

1. Answer: C

Explanation: Stage IV (Severe+) includes all three — work-from-home advisories, truck entry ban, and suspension of C&D projects.

2. Answer: B

Explanation: Stage II corresponds to “Very Poor” category (301–400 AQI). Stage IV begins above 450.

3. Answer: A

Explanation: GRAP is enforced across NCR states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

4. Answer: B

Explanation: IMD and IITM Pune provide forecast models for pollution and weather, enabling advance activation of GRAP stages.

5. Answer: C

Explanation: Particulate matter concentrations (PM₂.₅ and PM₁₀) are key determinants of AQI categories triggering GRAP stages.