Daily Quiz 27

A farming method where small forest areas are cleared and burned to make land for planting crops is also called ...
Advertisement
Plants growing in areas of high temperature are called...
Where is Gulf of Mannar located?
Name the state in which women outnumber men.
What is jhoom?
Which soil needs only little irrigation as it retains water?
Answer Quiz 26 (March 3)
1. Venezuela, 2. Willy-willies, 3. ice crystals in Cirrus clouds, 4. Catabolism, 5. Bhutan
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement