Daily Quiz- 274

Q1. Which institution developed green crackers in India?

A. CSIR-NPL

B. CSIR-NEERI

C. DRDO

D. BARC

Q2. Which toxic substance is removed from green crackers to make them eco-friendly?

A. Potassium nitrate

B. Barium nitrate

C. Copper oxide

D. Sulphur

Q3. SWAS, STAR and SAFAL stand for:

A. Safe Water Releaser, Safe Thermite Cracker, Safe Minimal Aluminium

B. Sulphur Waste Absorbing System, Safety Thermal Agent Reducer, Safe Fuel Alternative Line

C. Safe Wavelength Analyzer System, Stabilized Thermal Reaction, Safe Aluminium Formula

D. Standardized Waste Absorption Scheme, Safety Thermite Regulator, Safe Air Level

Q4. Green crackers achieve approximately how much reduction in particulate matter emission?

A. 10–15%

B. 20–25%

C. 30–40%

D. 50–60%

Q5. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) were last revised in:

A. 1994

B. 2005

C. 2009

D. 2015

Answers Quiz- 273 (Nov 8)

1. D

Explanation: The Indian AQI includes PM₁₀, PM₂.₅, SO₂, NO₂, CO, O₃, and NH₃ — but NH₃ is often supplementary; the classical six criteria exclude it globally.

2. B

Explanation: In 2021, the CAQM replaced EPCA to strengthen legal enforcement in Delhi-NCR.

3. B

Explanation: IMD and IITM Pune provide predictive AQI forecasts enabling pre-emptive GRAP actions.

4. D

Explanation: GRAP has four stages — Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), Severe (401–450), Severe+ (>450).

5. B

Explanation: Stage IV demands complete truck ban, halt of construction, and WFH directives.