DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 274

Daily Quiz- 274

GK Bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which institution developed green crackers in India?
A. CSIR-NPL
B. CSIR-NEERI
C. DRDO
D. BARC
Q2. Which toxic substance is removed from green crackers to make them eco-friendly?
A. Potassium nitrate
B. Barium nitrate
C. Copper oxide
D. Sulphur
Q3. SWAS, STAR and SAFAL stand for:
A. Safe Water Releaser, Safe Thermite Cracker, Safe Minimal Aluminium
B. Sulphur Waste Absorbing System, Safety Thermal Agent Reducer, Safe Fuel Alternative Line
C. Safe Wavelength Analyzer System, Stabilized Thermal Reaction, Safe Aluminium Formula
D. Standardized Waste Absorption Scheme, Safety Thermite Regulator, Safe Air Level
Q4. Green crackers achieve approximately how much reduction in particulate matter emission?
A. 10–15%
B. 20–25%
C. 30–40%
D. 50–60%
Q5. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) were last revised in:
A. 1994
B. 2005
C. 2009
D. 2015

Answers Quiz- 273 (Nov 8)

1. D
Explanation: The Indian AQI includes PM₁₀, PM₂.₅, SO₂, NO₂, CO, O₃, and NH₃ — but NH₃ is often supplementary; the classical six criteria exclude it globally.
2. B
Explanation: In 2021, the CAQM replaced EPCA to strengthen legal enforcement in Delhi-NCR.
3. B
Explanation: IMD and IITM Pune provide predictive AQI forecasts enabling pre-emptive GRAP actions.
4. D
Explanation: GRAP has four stages — Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), Severe (401–450), Severe+ (>450).
5. B
Explanation: Stage IV demands complete truck ban, halt of construction, and WFH directives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts