DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 279

Daily Quiz- 279

GK bank

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:09 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The U.S. Capitol dome is reflected in the glass doors of Union Station following the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, in Washington, D.C., U.S., REUTERS
Advertisement
Q1. The 2025 shutdown became the longest in US history, surpassing which previous one?

A. 1995-96 (Clinton era)

Advertisement

B. 2013 (Obama era)

Advertisement

C. 2018-19 (Trump era)

Advertisement

D. 2020 (COVID emergency)

Q2. Which law prevents US agencies from borrowing money to maintain operations during a funding lapse?

A. Antideficiency Act

Advertisement

B. Federal Reserve Act

C. Budget Control Act

D. Congressional Spending Cap Act

Q3. The 2025 shutdown dispute mainly concerned:

A. Defence spending

B. Healthcare subsidies under the ACA

C. Immigration enforcement

D. Education funding

Q4. Economic consequences of a prolonged US shutdown include all EXCEPT:

A. Delay in key economic data

B. Reduction in GDP growth

C. Increase in consumer confidence

D. Disruption of welfare programs

Q5. Which of the following statements is NOT true about US budget procedure?

A. The fiscal year begins on October 1

B. Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills annually

C. The President cannot introduce money bills

D. The Supreme Court can approve interim budgets

Answers Quiz- 278 (November 13)

1. B
Explanation: Article I of the US Constitution vests financial authority in Congress. Appropriations and taxation powers are legislative functions, ensuring checks on the executive.
2. B
Explanation: The Antideficiency Act (1884) prohibits expenditure of funds not appropriated by Congress. Hence, agencies must halt operations when funding lapses.
3. B
Explanation: Essential services (like air traffic control, national defence, and emergency healthcare) continue under exceptions within the Antideficiency Act.
4. B
Explanation: CRs allow the government to continue operating at existing funding levels until Congress passes new appropriations.
5. A
Explanation: The President may veto budget bills passed by Congress, leading to deadlock — a product of separation of powers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts