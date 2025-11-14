Daily Quiz- 279

Q1. The 2025 shutdown became the longest in US history, surpassing which previous one?

A. 1995-96 (Clinton era)

B. 2013 (Obama era)

C. 2018-19 (Trump era)

D. 2020 (COVID emergency)

Q2. Which law prevents US agencies from borrowing money to maintain operations during a funding lapse?

A. Antideficiency Act

B. Federal Reserve Act

C. Budget Control Act

D. Congressional Spending Cap Act

Q3. The 2025 shutdown dispute mainly concerned:

A. Defence spending

B. Healthcare subsidies under the ACA

C. Immigration enforcement

D. Education funding

Q4. Economic consequences of a prolonged US shutdown include all EXCEPT:

A. Delay in key economic data

B. Reduction in GDP growth

C. Increase in consumer confidence

D. Disruption of welfare programs

Q5. Which of the following statements is NOT true about US budget procedure?

A. The fiscal year begins on October 1

B. Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills annually

C. The President cannot introduce money bills

D. The Supreme Court can approve interim budgets

Answers Quiz- 278 (November 13)

1. B

Explanation: Article I of the US Constitution vests financial authority in Congress. Appropriations and taxation powers are legislative functions, ensuring checks on the executive.

2. B

Explanation: The Antideficiency Act (1884) prohibits expenditure of funds not appropriated by Congress. Hence, agencies must halt operations when funding lapses.

3. B

Explanation: Essential services (like air traffic control, national defence, and emergency healthcare) continue under exceptions within the Antideficiency Act.

4. B

Explanation: CRs allow the government to continue operating at existing funding levels until Congress passes new appropriations.

5. A

Explanation: The President may veto budget bills passed by Congress, leading to deadlock — a product of separation of powers.