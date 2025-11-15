DT
Daily Quiz- 280

Daily Quiz- 280

Longest Shutdown in US history

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:15 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Q1. The 2025 shutdown reveals which structural weakness of the US system?

A. Fusion of powers

B. Rigid separation of powers

C. Centralised parliamentary control

D. Executive supremacy

Q2. The US government’s fiscal deadlock is often compared to which Indian constitutional feature?

A. Money bill procedure in Lok Sabha

B. Joint sitting for deadlocks

C. President’s ordinance powers

D. Governor’s discretionary powers

Q3. Which federal agencies are most affected by shutdowns?

A. Pentagon and CIA

B. National Parks and NASA

C. Treasury and Federal Reserve

D. Supreme Court and Congress

Q4. Which term best describes the temporary funding measure passed to prevent shutdowns?

A. Omnibus Bill

B. Continuing Resolution

C. Rider Bill

D. Concurrent Resolution

Q5. Which US political institution most resembles India’s Finance Commission in budget function?

A. Congressional Budget Office

B. Federal Reserve Board

C. Office of Management and Budget

D. Treasury Department

Answers Quiz- 279 (November 14)

1. C
Explanation: The 35-day 2018-19 shutdown under Donald Trump previously held the record; the 2025 shutdown surpassed it.
2. A
Explanation: The Anti-deficiency Act explicitly forbids incurring obligations or expenditures without appropriations.
3. B
Explanation: The deadlock centred on Democratic demands to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits tied to health insurance.
4. C
Explanation: Shutdowns generally lower confidence and economic stability due to furloughs and uncertainty.
5. D
Explanation: The judiciary has no budgetary role; budget initiation and approval lie solely with the executive and legislature.
