Daily Quiz-283

Q1. The Munda Rebellion (Ulgulan) took place primarily in which of the following regions?

A. Santhal Parganas

B. Chotanagpur Plateau

C. Bundelkhand Region

D. Rampa Hills

Q2. The traditional Khuntkatti system among the Mundas refers to:

A. Tribal self-governance through councils

B. Collective ownership of land by lineage groups

C. Religious leadership of clan priests

D. Distribution of forest produce

Q3. Which British policy most directly undermined the Khuntkatti system?

A. Permanent Settlement

B. Mahalwari System

C. Ryotwari Settlement

D. Introduction of non-tribal landlords (Dikus) through land leases

Q4. Birsa Munda’s religious reform movement, Birsait, is best described as:

A. A syncretic faith blending Christianity and tribal beliefs

B. A monotheistic reform movement within Munda culture

C. An atheistic rationalist movement

D. A Christian sect

Q5. The term “Ulgulan”, associated with Birsa Munda, literally means:

A. The Great Awakening

B. The Great Tumult or Rebellion

C. The Call of the Earth

D. The People’s Assembly

