Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-283

Daily Quiz-283

Dharti Aba — Birsa Munda & the Ulgulan

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:27 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Q1. The Munda Rebellion (Ulgulan) took place primarily in which of the following regions?
A. Santhal Parganas
B. Chotanagpur Plateau
C. Bundelkhand Region
D. Rampa Hills
Q2. The traditional Khuntkatti system among the Mundas refers to:
A. Tribal self-governance through councils
B. Collective ownership of land by lineage groups
C. Religious leadership of clan priests
D. Distribution of forest produce
Q3. Which British policy most directly undermined the Khuntkatti system?
A. Permanent Settlement
B. Mahalwari System
C. Ryotwari Settlement
D. Introduction of non-tribal landlords (Dikus) through land leases
Q4. Birsa Munda’s religious reform movement, Birsait, is best described as:
A. A syncretic faith blending Christianity and tribal beliefs
B. A monotheistic reform movement within Munda culture
C. An atheistic rationalist movement
D. A Christian sect
Q5. The term “Ulgulan”, associated with Birsa Munda, literally means:
A. The Great Awakening
B. The Great Tumult or Rebellion
C. The Call of the Earth
D. The People’s Assembly

Answers Quiz- 282

1. A
Explanation: Increasing ideological polarization between Republicans and Democrats causes legislative paralysis.
2. B
Explanation: Salary payments to non-essential employees are suspended; military and emergency operations continue.
3. C
Explanation: The crisis shows how political disputes over provision and funding of public goods affect governance efficiency.
4. A
Explanation: The US Constitution lacks an automatic “vote-on-account” mechanism like India’s, leading to shutdowns when funding lapses.
5. B
Explanation: Data releases from agencies like the Bureau of Economic Analysis are delayed, affecting planning and forecasts.
