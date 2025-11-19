Daily Quiz- 284

A. Alienation from land
B. Forced labour (Begari)
C. Denial of forest rights
D. Religious persecution by Islamic rulers
A. Tribal headmen
B. British officers
C. Outsiders—moneylenders, landlords and traders
D. Christian missionaries
A. Our Earth, Our Rule
B. One God, One Faith
C. Freedom through Work
D. Land for the Dikus
A. Non-cooperation Movement
B. Tribal resistance to colonial economic penetration
C. Industrial labour uprisings
D. Religious revival under the Bhakti tradition
A. Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908
B. Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1855
C. Scheduled Areas Act, 1919
D. Indian Forest Act, 1927
Answers Quiz - 283
