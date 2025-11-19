DT
PT
Daily Quiz- 284

Daily Quiz- 284

Munda rebellion

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:40 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Q1. Which among the following was NOT a cause of the Munda rebellion?

A. Alienation from land

B. Forced labour (Begari)

C. Denial of forest rights

D. Religious persecution by Islamic rulers

Q2. In the Munda rebellion, the term ‘Diku’ referred to:

A. Tribal headmen

B. British officers

C. Outsiders—moneylenders, landlords and traders

D. Christian missionaries

Q3. Birsa Munda’s slogan “Abua Dishum, Abua Raj” means:

A. Our Earth, Our Rule

B. One God, One Faith

C. Freedom through Work

D. Land for the Dikus

Q4. The Munda Rebellion can be seen as part of which larger historical trend?

A. Non-cooperation Movement

B. Tribal resistance to colonial economic penetration

C. Industrial labour uprisings

D. Religious revival under the Bhakti tradition

Q5. Which of the following acts was enacted partly due to the impact of Birsa’s movement?

A. Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908

B. Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1855

C. Scheduled Areas Act, 1919

D. Indian Forest Act, 1927

Answers Quiz - 283

1. B
Explanation: The Ulgulan (1899–1900) erupted in the Chotanagpur plateau (present-day Jharkhand), the homeland of the Munda tribes.
2. B
Explanation: The Khuntkatti system allowed joint ownership by the descendants of the first forest clearers — a communal landholding system dismantled under colonial land laws.
3. D
Explanation: The British allowed non-tribal landlords and moneylenders to acquire land, displacing the Mundas and converting them into tenants.
4. B
Explanation: The Birsait faith preached monotheism, moral purity, and rejection of superstition while reviving tribal cultural identity.
5. B
Explanation: “Ulgulan” in the Munda dialect means a “Great Tumult” or uprising, symbolising revolt against British rule and Diku exploitation.
