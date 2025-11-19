Daily Quiz- 284

Q1. Which among the following was NOT a cause of the Munda rebellion? A. Alienation from land Advertisement B. Forced labour (Begari) Advertisement C. Denial of forest rights Advertisement D. Religious persecution by Islamic rulers Q2. In the Munda rebellion, the term ‘Diku’ referred to: A. Tribal headmen Advertisement B. British officers C. Outsiders—moneylenders, landlords and traders D. Christian missionaries Q3. Birsa Munda’s slogan “Abua Dishum, Abua Raj” means: A. Our Earth, Our Rule B. One God, One Faith C. Freedom through Work D. Land for the Dikus Q4. The Munda Rebellion can be seen as part of which larger historical trend? A. Non-cooperation Movement B. Tribal resistance to colonial economic penetration C. Industrial labour uprisings D. Religious revival under the Bhakti tradition Q5. Which of the following acts was enacted partly due to the impact of Birsa’s movement? A. Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 B. Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1855 C. Scheduled Areas Act, 1919 D. Indian Forest Act, 1927

Answers Quiz - 283

1. B

Explanation: The Ulgulan (1899–1900) erupted in the Chotanagpur plateau (present-day Jharkhand), the homeland of the Munda tribes.

2. B

Explanation: The Khuntkatti system allowed joint ownership by the descendants of the first forest clearers — a communal landholding system dismantled under colonial land laws.

3. D

Explanation: The British allowed non-tribal landlords and moneylenders to acquire land, displacing the Mundas and converting them into tenants.

4. B

Explanation: The Birsait faith preached monotheism, moral purity, and rejection of superstition while reviving tribal cultural identity.

5. B

Explanation: “Ulgulan” in the Munda dialect means a “Great Tumult” or uprising, symbolising revolt against British rule and Diku exploitation.