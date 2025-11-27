Daily Quiz-292

Q1. Which of the following is NOT a type of cloud seeding?

A. Static seeding

B. Dynamic seeding

C. Catalytic seeding

D. Hygroscopic seeding

Q2. Which state used cloud seeding to clear smog for a major event?

A. Beijing, China

B. Delhi, India

C. Tokyo, Japan

D. Mexico City, Mexico

Q3. In India, the agency responsible for providing meteorological data to plan cloud seeding is:

A. Central Water Commission

B. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

C. Geological Survey of India

D. CPCB

Q4. Cloud seeding cannot:

A. Modify existing clouds

B. Initiate rain from clear skies

C. Influence precipitation type

D. Enhance localized rainfall

Q5. Which of the following emerging concerns links cloud seeding with geopolitics?

A. “Weather warfare” and transboundary effects

B. Climate financing disputes

C. Solar radiation management

D. Cross-border carbon credits

Answers Quiz- 291 (November 26)

1. A

Explanation: Moisture and upward air movement ensure condensation nuclei can activate.

2. B

Explanation: Cloud seeding is not centrally regulated; state governments conduct it as a local weather management initiative.

3. B

Explanation: Artificial rain can enhance irrigation and drought mitigation.

4. B

Explanation: The UAE uses drones to emit electrical charges that encourage droplet coalescence.

5. B

Explanation: Studies suggest a 30–40% improvement in rainfall probability depending on atmospheric conditions.