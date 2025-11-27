DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-292

Daily Quiz-292

Facts on fingertips!

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which of the following is NOT a type of cloud seeding?

A. Static seeding

Advertisement

B. Dynamic seeding

Advertisement

C. Catalytic seeding

Advertisement

D. Hygroscopic seeding

Q2. Which state used cloud seeding to clear smog for a major event?

A. Beijing, China

Advertisement

B. Delhi, India

C. Tokyo, Japan

D. Mexico City, Mexico

Q3. In India, the agency responsible for providing meteorological data to plan cloud seeding is:

A. Central Water Commission

B. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

C. Geological Survey of India

D. CPCB

Q4. Cloud seeding cannot:

A. Modify existing clouds

B. Initiate rain from clear skies

C. Influence precipitation type

D. Enhance localized rainfall

Q5. Which of the following emerging concerns links cloud seeding with geopolitics?

A. “Weather warfare” and transboundary effects

B. Climate financing disputes

C. Solar radiation management

D. Cross-border carbon credits

Answers Quiz- 291 (November 26)

1. A
Explanation: Moisture and upward air movement ensure condensation nuclei can activate.
2. B
Explanation: Cloud seeding is not centrally regulated; state governments conduct it as a local weather management initiative.
3. B
Explanation: Artificial rain can enhance irrigation and drought mitigation.
4. B
Explanation: The UAE uses drones to emit electrical charges that encourage droplet coalescence.
5. B
Explanation: Studies suggest a 30–40% improvement in rainfall probability depending on atmospheric conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts