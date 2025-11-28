DT
Daily Quiz- 293

Daily Quiz- 293

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:55 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Q1. The first-ever nuclear test in history, known as the Trinity Test, was conducted by:

A. Soviet Union

B. United States

C. United Kingdom

D. Germany

Q2. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) aims to:

A. Eliminate all nuclear weapons

B. Ban nuclear explosions for both civilian and military purposes

C. Limit nuclear arsenals of only nuclear weapon states

D. Allow peaceful nuclear explosions under supervision

Q3. Which of the following countries has signed but not ratified the CTBT?

A. China and United States

B. Russia and France

C. India and Pakistan

D. North Korea and Iran

Q4. Which of the following countries has not signed the CTBT?

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. North Korea

4. Israel

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 1, 2, and 3 only

C. 2 and 4 only

D. 1, 3, and 4 only

Q5. The Partial Test Ban Treaty (PTBT) of 1963 prohibited nuclear tests:

A. In all environments

B. Only underground

C. In the atmosphere, outer space, and underwater

D. In war zones

Answers Quiz- 292 (November 27)

1. C
Explanation: There is no such classification as catalytic seeding — static, dynamic, and hygroscopic are the recognized types.
2. A
Explanation: Beijing used cloud seeding before the 2008 Olympics to ensure clear skies — a famous example of weather manipulation.
3. B
Explanation: IMD provides cloud cover and radar data to guide seeding operations.
4. B
Explanation: Cloud seeding needs existing moisture; it cannot generate rain where no clouds exist.
5. A
Explanation: Large-scale weather modification can alter rainfall patterns across borders — raising concerns about weather warfare under ENMOD.
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

