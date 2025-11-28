Daily Quiz- 293

Q1. The first-ever nuclear test in history, known as the Trinity Test, was conducted by:
A. Soviet Union
B. United States
C. United Kingdom
D. Germany
Q2. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) aims to:
A. Eliminate all nuclear weapons
B. Ban nuclear explosions for both civilian and military purposes
C. Limit nuclear arsenals of only nuclear weapon states
D. Allow peaceful nuclear explosions under supervision
Q3. Which of the following countries has signed but not ratified the CTBT?
A. China and United States
B. Russia and France
C. India and Pakistan
D. North Korea and Iran
Q4. Which of the following countries has not signed the CTBT?
1. India
2. Pakistan
3. North Korea
4. Israel
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 1, 2, and 3 only
C. 2 and 4 only
D. 1, 3, and 4 only
Q5. The Partial Test Ban Treaty (PTBT) of 1963 prohibited nuclear tests:
A. In all environments
B. Only underground
C. In the atmosphere, outer space, and underwater
D. In war zones
Answers Quiz- 292 (November 27)
1. C
Explanation: There is no such classification as catalytic seeding — static, dynamic, and hygroscopic are the recognized types.
2. A
Explanation: Beijing used cloud seeding before the 2008 Olympics to ensure clear skies — a famous example of weather manipulation.
3. B
Explanation: IMD provides cloud cover and radar data to guide seeding operations.
4. B
Explanation: Cloud seeding needs existing moisture; it cannot generate rain where no clouds exist.
5. A
Explanation: Large-scale weather modification can alter rainfall patterns across borders — raising concerns about weather warfare under ENMOD.
