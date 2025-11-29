Daily Quiz- 294

Q1. Which international agency is responsible for monitoring compliance with the CTBT?

A. IAEA

B. UNSC

C. CTBTO

D. INTERPOL

Q2. India’s opposition to the CTBT is primarily because:

A. It bans peaceful nuclear explosions

B. It is discriminatory and freezes existing nuclear hierarchies

C. It was not negotiated under the UN General Assembly

D. It lacks verification provisions

Q3. Which of the following treaties recognized India and Pakistan as nuclear powers?

A. NPT

B. CTBT

C. None

D. NSG Agreement

Q4. Which of the following correctly describes ‘vertical proliferation’?

A. Increase in the number of nuclear states

B. Expansion of existing arsenals within a nuclear-armed state

C. Spread of nuclear technology to non-nuclear states

D. Development of nuclear energy

Q5. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) recognizes nuclear weapon states as those that tested before:

A. 1945

B. 1967

C. 1974

D. 1998

Answers Quiz- 293 (November 28)

1. B

Explanation: The U.S. conducted the Trinity Test on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, marking the start of the nuclear age.

UPSC Connect: Science & Tech + World History link (WWII and Cold War origins).

2. B

Explanation: The CTBT, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions everywhere for any purpose.

3. A

Explanation: The U.S. and China signed the CTBT but have not ratified it, preventing it from entering into force.

4. B

Explanation: India, Pakistan, and North Korea have not signed the CTBT. Israel has signed but not ratified it.

5. C

Explanation: The PTBT banned tests in the atmosphere, outer space, and under water — but allowed underground testing.