DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 294

Daily Quiz- 294

GK Bank

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which international agency is responsible for monitoring compliance with the CTBT?

A. IAEA

Advertisement

B. UNSC

Advertisement

C. CTBTO

Advertisement

D. INTERPOL

Q2. India’s opposition to the CTBT is primarily because:

A. It bans peaceful nuclear explosions

Advertisement

B. It is discriminatory and freezes existing nuclear hierarchies

C. It was not negotiated under the UN General Assembly

D. It lacks verification provisions

Q3. Which of the following treaties recognized India and Pakistan as nuclear powers?

A. NPT

B. CTBT

C. None

D. NSG Agreement

Q4. Which of the following correctly describes ‘vertical proliferation’?

A. Increase in the number of nuclear states

B. Expansion of existing arsenals within a nuclear-armed state

C. Spread of nuclear technology to non-nuclear states

D. Development of nuclear energy

Q5. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) recognizes nuclear weapon states as those that tested before:

A. 1945

B. 1967

C. 1974

D. 1998

Answers Quiz- 293 (November 28)

1. B
Explanation: The U.S. conducted the Trinity Test on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, marking the start of the nuclear age.
UPSC Connect: Science & Tech + World History link (WWII and Cold War origins).
2. B
Explanation: The CTBT, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions everywhere for any purpose.
3. A
Explanation: The U.S. and China signed the CTBT but have not ratified it, preventing it from entering into force.
4. B
Explanation: India, Pakistan, and North Korea have not signed the CTBT. Israel has signed but not ratified it.
5. C
Explanation: The PTBT banned tests in the atmosphere, outer space, and under water — but allowed underground testing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts