Daily Quiz- 299

1. ASW-SWC vessels are critical for India mainly because:

A. Submarines avoid deep-sea zones

B. Most hostile submarine activity occurs near coastlines

C. They replace aircraft carriers in ASW operations

D. They operate nuclear propulsion

2. Which of the following is NOT a key advantage of shallow-water ASW vessels?

A. High manoeuvrability

B. Ability to enter restricted harbours

C. Launching long-range ballistic missiles

D. Quick response time

3. The commissioning of INS Mahe highlights which major theme?

A. Maritime privatisation

B. Indigenous defence manufacturing

C. Foreign dependency on naval hardware

D. Oceanographic research

4. Littoral warfare primarily involves operations in:

A. Deep oceans

B. Exclusive economic zones

C. Coastal, harbour and island waters

D. Polar maritime routes

5. ASW-SWC ships support all except:

A. Harbour defence

B. Mine-warfare

C. Vital sea-lane protection

D. Continental shelf deep-water bombing

Answers Quiz- 298 (December 3)

1. B

2. D

3. C

4. C

5. B