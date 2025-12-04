DT
Daily Quiz- 299

Daily Quiz- 299

Sea of information

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
1. ASW-SWC vessels are critical for India mainly because:
A. Submarines avoid deep-sea zones
B. Most hostile submarine activity occurs near coastlines
C. They replace aircraft carriers in ASW operations
D. They operate nuclear propulsion
2. Which of the following is NOT a key advantage of shallow-water ASW vessels?
A. High manoeuvrability
B. Ability to enter restricted harbours
C. Launching long-range ballistic missiles
D. Quick response time
3. The commissioning of INS Mahe highlights which major theme?
A. Maritime privatisation
B. Indigenous defence manufacturing
C. Foreign dependency on naval hardware
D. Oceanographic research
4. Littoral warfare primarily involves operations in:
A. Deep oceans
B. Exclusive economic zones
C. Coastal, harbour and island waters
D. Polar maritime routes
5. ASW-SWC ships support all except:
A. Harbour defence
B. Mine-warfare
C. Vital sea-lane protection
D. Continental shelf deep-water bombing

Answers Quiz- 298 (December 3)

1. B
2. D
3. C
4. C
5. B
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

