Daily Quiz- 304

Daily Quiz- 304

GK Bank

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
1. Which of the following is NOT part of the basic structure of the Constitution?
A. Judicial review
B. Fundamental Rights
C. Free and fair elections
D. Cooperative federalism
2. “We, the People” in the Preamble emphasises:
A. Parliamentary sovereignty
B. Popular sovereignty
C. Judicial supremacy
D. Rule by civil servants
3. The Constitution’s endurance for 70+ years is mainly due to:
A. Its lengthy size
B. Flexibility + rigidity balance
C. Constant foreign amendments
D. Minimal judicial interference
4. The Constituent Assembly was formed under:
A. Cabinet Mission Plan
B. Cripps Mission
C. Simon Commission
D. Government of India Act 1858
5. “Constitutional culture” means:
A. Only legal knowledge
B. Informal conventions + citizen adherence to values
C. Strict legalism
D. Police enforcement of rights

Answers Quiz-303 (December 8)

1. C
2. B
3. C
4. B
5. B
Explanation: Constitutional rights exist, but social attitudes (caste, gender bias, dowry) change slowly.
