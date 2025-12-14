Daily Quiz- 309

1. Fujiwhara effect increases storm-surge risks because:
A. Cyclones weaken
B. Cyclones stall near coast
C. Jet streams strengthen
D. Monsoon onset accelerates
2. Unpredictability of landfall under Fujiwhara occurs because:
A. Steering winds are disrupted
B. SST suddenly cools
C. Earth’s tilt changes
D. Cyclones move vertically
3. Two cyclones interacting mildly may cause:
A. Complete annihilation
B. Deflection of tracks
C. Strong surface inversion
D. Blocking of monsoon
4. National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of:
A. MS Swaminathan
B. Tribhuvandas Patel
C. Verghese Kurien
D. Norman Borlaug
5. Operation Flood was launched in:
A. 1965
B. 1969
C. 1970
D. 1975
Answers Quiz- 308
1. B
2. B
3. A
4. C
5. B
