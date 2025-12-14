Daily Quiz- 309

1. Fujiwhara effect increases storm-surge risks because:

A. Cyclones weaken

B. Cyclones stall near coast

C. Jet streams strengthen

D. Monsoon onset accelerates

2. Unpredictability of landfall under Fujiwhara occurs because:

A. Steering winds are disrupted

B. SST suddenly cools

C. Earth’s tilt changes

D. Cyclones move vertically

3. Two cyclones interacting mildly may cause:

A. Complete annihilation

B. Deflection of tracks

C. Strong surface inversion

D. Blocking of monsoon

4. National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of:

A. MS Swaminathan

B. Tribhuvandas Patel

C. Verghese Kurien

D. Norman Borlaug

5. Operation Flood was launched in:

A. 1965

B. 1969

C. 1970

D. 1975

Answers Quiz- 308

1. B

2. B

3. A

4. C

5. B