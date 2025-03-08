Daily Quiz-31

Treaty of Mangalore to conclude the second Anglo-Mysore War was signed between…
Which of the following describes the court intrigues of Chandragupta Maurya?
Who said: “If God were to tolerate untouchability, I would not recognise him as God at all”?
The Fundamental Rights and National Economic Programme at Karachi session were drafted by…
Aihole Inscription is an eulogy written for…
Answers Quiz- 30 (March 7)
- Shreya Singhal vs Union of India; 2. United States; 3. Black Sea; 4. Guru Gobind Singh
; 5. The Brutalist
