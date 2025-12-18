Daily Quiz- 313

Q1. The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect refers to:

A. Increase in global average temperature due to urban emissions

B. Higher temperatures in urban areas compared to surrounding rural regions

C. Heat transfer from oceans to cities

D. Rise in atmospheric temperature due to industrialisation

Q2. According to UN ESCAP 2025, Asian megacities may experience additional warming of up to 7°C because:

A. Global emissions are rising rapidly

B. Monsoon patterns are weakening

C. Urbanisation amplifies local heat independently of global warming

D. Ocean currents are shifting

Q3. Which of the following contributes MOST to night-time urban heat stress?

A. Solar radiation

B. Cloud cover

C. Waste heat from vehicles and air-conditioners

D. High wind speed

Q4. Heat index is considered more dangerous than air temperature because it:

A. Measures only surface heat

B. Includes humidity-related physiological stress

C. Accounts for air pollution

D. Is higher in deserts

Q5. Which South Asian countries are projected to face more than 300 days annually with heat index above 35°C?

A. India only

B. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

C. India, Nepal, Bhutan

D. Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Answer Quiz-312 (December 17)

1. C

Explanation:

UN ESCAP highlights that even if global warming is capped at 1.5-2°C, local urban heating can still rise by 2-7°C due to urbanisation. This decoupling from mitigation outcomes makes UHI especially dangerous.

2. B

Explanation:

High humidity reduces the body’s ability to cool through sweating. Hence, felt heat (heat index) is more lethal than dry-bulb temperature.

3. B

Explanation:

UHI is city-specific; rural areas remain cooler. Built form (concrete, road density) traps heat.

4. C

Explanation:

Urbanisation is a structural driver independent of emission pathways.

5. B

Explanation:

Stored daytime heat + continuous anthropogenic heat prevents night cooling, increasing mortality.