Daily Quiz- 317

Q1. Why does heat significantly increase cardiovascular risk?

A. Reduced oxygen content

B. Dehydration and increased strain on heart regulation

C. Increased pollen levels

D. Higher CO₂ concentration

Q2. Which surface material MOST prevents night-time cooling?

A. Grass

B. Water bodies

C. Concrete and asphalt

D. Permeable soil

Q3. Which adaptation approach best reflects climate justice?

A. Luxury green buildings

B. Universal AC subsidies

C. Targeted cooling shelters for vulnerable populations

D. Elevated highways

Q4. Which institutional weakness most worsens heat mortality?

A. Weak global treaties

B. Poor local health infrastructure

C. Excessive regulation

D. High population growth

Q5. Why will heat exposure worsen even under strong climate mitigation?

A. Ocean warming

B. Climate inertia

C. Urban heat amplification

D. Population ageing

Answers Quiz- 316 (December 21)

1. B

Explanation:

Trees cool cities through shade and evapotranspiration and offer multiple co-benefits.

2. B

Explanation:

Most HAPs are advisory, not statutory, with no dedicated budgets.

3. B

Explanation:

Women face poor housing, water scarcity, caregiving burdens and mobility constraints.

4. C

Explanation:

Power outages during heatwaves directly increase mortality.

5. B

Explanation:

Legal heat safety standards integrate labour rights with climate adaptation.