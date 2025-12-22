DT
Daily Quiz- 317

Daily Quiz- 317

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:58 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Q1. Why does heat significantly increase cardiovascular risk?
A. Reduced oxygen content
B. Dehydration and increased strain on heart regulation
C. Increased pollen levels
D. Higher CO₂ concentration
Q2. Which surface material MOST prevents night-time cooling?
A. Grass
B. Water bodies
C. Concrete and asphalt
D. Permeable soil
Q3. Which adaptation approach best reflects climate justice?
A. Luxury green buildings
B. Universal AC subsidies
C. Targeted cooling shelters for vulnerable populations
D. Elevated highways
Q4. Which institutional weakness most worsens heat mortality?
A. Weak global treaties
B. Poor local health infrastructure
C. Excessive regulation
D. High population growth
Q5. Why will heat exposure worsen even under strong climate mitigation?
A. Ocean warming
B. Climate inertia
C. Urban heat amplification
D. Population ageing

Answers Quiz- 316 (December 21)

1. B
Explanation:
Trees cool cities through shade and evapotranspiration and offer multiple co-benefits.
2. B
Explanation:
Most HAPs are advisory, not statutory, with no dedicated budgets.
3. B
Explanation:
Women face poor housing, water scarcity, caregiving burdens and mobility constraints.
4. C
Explanation:
Power outages during heatwaves directly increase mortality.
5. B
Explanation:
Legal heat safety standards integrate labour rights with climate adaptation.
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

