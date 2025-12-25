DT
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 319

Daily Quiz- 319

GK Warm up!

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:40 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Q1. Which climate risk is most underestimated in Indian urban planning?
A. Flooding
B. Earthquakes
C. Heat
D. Cyclones
Q2. Which intervention best addresses structural heat inequality?
A. Expanding AC ownership
B. Climate-sensitive slum redevelopment
C. Carbon taxes
D. Electric mobility
Q3. Which metric best captures chronic heat exposure?
A. Annual maximum temperature
B. Number of days above heat index thresholds
C. Seasonal rainfall deviation
D. Night-time minimum temperature
Q4. Which adaptation measure has the highest co-benefits?
A. Diesel generators
B. Urban green spaces
C. Power subsidies
D. Elevated roads
Q5. Which international body publishes the Asia-Pacific Disaster Report?
A. UNEP
B. UNDP
C. UN ESCAP
D. WMO

Answers Quiz- 318 

1. B
Explanation:
Cool roofs can lower indoor temperatures by 2–5°C at low cost.
2. C
Explanation:
Warnings often fail to reach slums, informal workers and non-digital populations.
3. C
Explanation:
Poor housing, density and lack of cooling options increase vulnerability.
4. B
Explanation:
Lack of drinking water directly worsens heat stress and heatstroke risk.
5. C
Explanation:
No authority is legally accountable for heat-related deaths or preparedness failures.
