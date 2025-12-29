DT
PT
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 323

Daily Quiz- 323

Commonwealth

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:52 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Q1. Which document transformed the British Commonwealth into a modern association allowing republics to remain members?
A. Statute of Westminster (1931)
B. Treaty of Versailles (1919)
C. London Declaration (1949)
D. Ottawa Charter (1935)
Q2. The Statute of Westminster (1931):
A. Granted dominions full legislative independence
B. Created the Commonwealth Secretariat
C. Allowed republics to join the Commonwealth
D. Established the Games Federation
Q3. Why was India’s 1949 position historically significant for the Commonwealth?
A. First Asian country to leave
B. First republic to seek continuing membership
C. First to demand mandatory defence ties
D. First to host the Games
Q4. Which of the following countries was NOT historically a British colony but still became a Commonwealth member?
A. Rwanda
B. Bangladesh
C. New Zealand
D. Nigeria
Q5. Which of the following principles does the modern Commonwealth emphasise the MOST?
A. Unrestricted free trade
B. Judicial union under UK courts
C. Shared values—democracy, rule of law, equality
D. Military integration

Answers Quiz- 322

1. B
Explanation:
Hosting rights were voted by 74 national representatives in the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly (Glasgow, 2025).
2. B
Explanation:
The bid leverages Narendra Modi Stadium + SVP Sports Enclave for multi-disciplinary capacity.
3. C
Explanation:
Delhi 2010 gave India its highest-ever medal rank—2nd position, benefitting from home advantage.
4. C
Explanation:
The modern Commonwealth is a voluntary club, not binding, and members are sovereign equals.
5. C
Explanation:
The 1926 Imperial Conference issued the Balfour Declaration, recognising equality of Dominions.
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

