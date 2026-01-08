Daily Quiz- 333

Q1. Fold mountains are concentrated along specific belts primarily because:
A. Sedimentary rocks erode faster
B. Orogenic activity is episodic
C. Lithospheric plates interact only along margins
D. Mantle plumes are unevenly distributed
Q2. Which statement best explains why the asthenosphere enables plate motion?
A. It is liquid
B. It is rigid but fractured
C. It exhibits plasticity under stress
D. It has lower temperature
Q3. River terraces are best evidence of:
A. Climate stability
B. Sea-level rise
C. Tectonic uplift or base-level fall
D. Glacial erosion
Q4. Why are shield regions tectonically stable?
A. Absence of sedimentary rocks
B. Dominance of igneous rocks
C. Distance from plate boundaries
D. High erosion rates
Q5. Which factor most directly controls earthquake depth?
A. Latitude
B. Plate boundary type
C. Crustal thickness
D. Rock density
Answers Quiz-332
1. C
Explanation:
Gandheshwar is still a living temple, incorporating sculptures from various earlier periods.
2. B
Explanation:
Carving style shows Gupta influence blended with local forms—seen in door jambs and Maithuna figures.
3. B
Explanation:
Sirpur displays a continuous urban-cultural sequence spanning centuries and multiple faiths.
4. C
Explanation:
Shaiva temples are numerically largest — 22 shrines, indicating strong Shaiva patronage.
5. B
Explanation:
The combination of palatial complexes, markets, viharas, residential blocks, stupas, water management indicates a large, vibrant urban centre.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement