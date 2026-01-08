Daily Quiz- 333

Q1. Fold mountains are concentrated along specific belts primarily because:

A. Sedimentary rocks erode faster

B. Orogenic activity is episodic

C. Lithospheric plates interact only along margins

D. Mantle plumes are unevenly distributed

Q2. Which statement best explains why the asthenosphere enables plate motion?

A. It is liquid

B. It is rigid but fractured

C. It exhibits plasticity under stress

D. It has lower temperature

Q3. River terraces are best evidence of:

A. Climate stability

B. Sea-level rise

C. Tectonic uplift or base-level fall

D. Glacial erosion

Q4. Why are shield regions tectonically stable?

A. Absence of sedimentary rocks

B. Dominance of igneous rocks

C. Distance from plate boundaries

D. High erosion rates

Q5. Which factor most directly controls earthquake depth?

A. Latitude

B. Plate boundary type

C. Crustal thickness

D. Rock density

Answers Quiz-332

1. C

Explanation:

Gandheshwar is still a living temple, incorporating sculptures from various earlier periods.

2. B

Explanation:

Carving style shows Gupta influence blended with local forms—seen in door jambs and Maithuna figures.

3. B

Explanation:

Sirpur displays a continuous urban-cultural sequence spanning centuries and multiple faiths.

4. C

Explanation:

Shaiva temples are numerically largest — 22 shrines, indicating strong Shaiva patronage.

5. B

Explanation:

The combination of palatial complexes, markets, viharas, residential blocks, stupas, water management indicates a large, vibrant urban centre.