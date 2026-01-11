DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 336

Daily Quiz- 336

GK bank

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Weakening of thermohaline circulation would MOST directly affect:
A. Monsoon onset date
B. Global heat redistribution
C. Earth’s magnetic field
D. Plate tectonics
Q2. Cold ocean currents along west coasts cause:
A. Heavy rainfall
B. Tropical cyclones
C. Coastal deserts
D. Coral reefs
Q3. El Niño weakens Indian monsoon primarily because:
A. Indian Ocean cools
B. Walker circulation collapses
C. Jet streams strengthen
D. Somali Current reverses
Q4. Which ocean is Earth’s largest heat reservoir?
A. Arctic
B. Indian
C. Atlantic
D. Pacific
Q5. Why is the Indian Ocean unique climatically?
A. Largest ocean
B. Symmetrical currents
C. Seasonal current reversal
D. Absence of gyres

Answers Quiz-335

1. C
Explanation: Wind stress initiates surface circulation; Coriolis only deflects.
2. C
Explanation: Zero Coriolis at equator—classic UPSC trap.
3. C
Explanation: Gulf Stream + North Atlantic Drift transport heat poleward.
4. C
Explanation: Nutrients, not warmth, drive productivity.
5. C
Explanation: “Thermo” + “haline” → temperature & salinity.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts