Daily Quiz- 336

Q1. Weakening of thermohaline circulation would MOST directly affect:

A. Monsoon onset date

B. Global heat redistribution

C. Earth’s magnetic field

D. Plate tectonics

Q2. Cold ocean currents along west coasts cause:

A. Heavy rainfall

B. Tropical cyclones

C. Coastal deserts

D. Coral reefs

Q3. El Niño weakens Indian monsoon primarily because:

A. Indian Ocean cools

B. Walker circulation collapses

C. Jet streams strengthen

D. Somali Current reverses

Q4. Which ocean is Earth’s largest heat reservoir?

A. Arctic

B. Indian

C. Atlantic

D. Pacific

Q5. Why is the Indian Ocean unique climatically?

A. Largest ocean

B. Symmetrical currents

C. Seasonal current reversal

D. Absence of gyres

Answers Quiz-335

1. C

Explanation: Wind stress initiates surface circulation; Coriolis only deflects.

2. C

Explanation: Zero Coriolis at equator—classic UPSC trap.

3. C

Explanation: Gulf Stream + North Atlantic Drift transport heat poleward.

4. C

Explanation: Nutrients, not warmth, drive productivity.

5. C

Explanation: “Thermo” + “haline” → temperature & salinity.