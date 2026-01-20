Daily Quiz-345

Q1. The Union Budget is constitutionally referred to as the Annual Financial Statement under:

A. Article 110

B. Article 112

C. Article 114

D. Article 265

Q2. Which of the following correctly describes the role of Rajya Sabha in a Money Bill?

A. It can amend and return it

B. It can reject it

C. It can delay it indefinitely

D. It can recommend changes

Q3. Which expenditure is charged on the Consolidated Fund of India?

A. Salaries of MPs

B. Defence services

C. Interest on public debt

D. Food subsidy

Q4. The Appropriation Bill is required to:

A. Levy taxes

B. Authorise borrowing

C. Withdraw money from Consolidated Fund

D. Transfer funds to Public Account

Q5. Which of the following is credited to the Public Account of India?

A. Corporation tax

B. GST compensation cess

C. Provident fund deposits

D. Customs duty

