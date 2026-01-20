DT
PT
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-345

Daily Quiz-345

Budget GK

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:02 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Q1. The Union Budget is constitutionally referred to as the Annual Financial Statement under:
A. Article 110
B. Article 112
C. Article 114
D. Article 265
Q2. Which of the following correctly describes the role of Rajya Sabha in a Money Bill?
A. It can amend and return it
B. It can reject it
C. It can delay it indefinitely
D. It can recommend changes
Q3. Which expenditure is charged on the Consolidated Fund of India?
A. Salaries of MPs
B. Defence services
C. Interest on public debt
D. Food subsidy
Q4. The Appropriation Bill is required to:
A. Levy taxes
B. Authorise borrowing
C. Withdraw money from Consolidated Fund
D. Transfer funds to Public Account
Q5. Which of the following is credited to the Public Account of India?
A. Corporation tax
B. GST compensation cess
C. Provident fund deposits
D. Customs duty

Answers Quiz- 344

1. B – Bioeconomy integrates India into high-value global chains.
2. A – Biodiversity loss is a key risk if regulation is weak.
3. A – Article 48A relates to environmental protection.
4. C – Innovation and sustainability define the trajectory.
5. C – BSL-4 labs deal with the highest-risk pathogens.
