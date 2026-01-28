DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-353

Daily Quiz-353

GK Bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. A reduction in tax rates combined with an expansion of tax base aims to:
A. Reduce government expenditure
B. Improve tax compliance
C. Increase fiscal deficit
D. Increase revenue deficit
Q2. Which of the following is the strongest argument in favour of Direct Benefit Transfer?
A. It eliminates subsidies
B. It guarantees higher welfare spending
C. It reduces leakages and improves targeting
D. It removes fiscal deficit
Q3. In-kind transfers are preferred over cash transfers mainly when:
A. Markets are well-functioning
B. Inflation is negligible
C. Nutritional outcomes are critical
D. Fiscal space is high
Q4. Which statement about subsidies is correct?
A. All subsidies are capital expenditure
B. Subsidies always distort markets
C. Subsidies are tools to address market failures
D. Subsidies have no fiscal implications
Q5. Tax devolution recommended by the Finance Commission is:
A. Conditional and scheme-based
B. Discretionary
C. Formula-based and unconditional
D. Project-specific

Answers Quiz- 352

1: C
Trap: Treating all borrowing as inflationary.
Explanation: Borrowing for capital expenditure expands supply capacity and is less inflationary.
2: B
Trap: Confusing absolute debt with sustainability.
Explanation: When growth exceeds interest rate, debt becomes easier to service.
3: B
Trap: Overestimating external debt risk.
Explanation: India’s public debt is predominantly internal.
4: C
Trap: Confusing multi-stage collection with destination principle.
Explanation: GST accrues to the place of consumption, not production.
5: C
Trap: Confusing progressive with proportional.
Explanation: Progressive taxation increases burden with income.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts