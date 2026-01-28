Daily Quiz-353

Q1. A reduction in tax rates combined with an expansion of tax base aims to:

A. Reduce government expenditure

B. Improve tax compliance

C. Increase fiscal deficit

D. Increase revenue deficit

Q2. Which of the following is the strongest argument in favour of Direct Benefit Transfer?

A. It eliminates subsidies

B. It guarantees higher welfare spending

C. It reduces leakages and improves targeting

D. It removes fiscal deficit

Q3. In-kind transfers are preferred over cash transfers mainly when:

A. Markets are well-functioning

B. Inflation is negligible

C. Nutritional outcomes are critical

D. Fiscal space is high

Q4. Which statement about subsidies is correct?

A. All subsidies are capital expenditure

B. Subsidies always distort markets

C. Subsidies are tools to address market failures

D. Subsidies have no fiscal implications

Q5. Tax devolution recommended by the Finance Commission is:

A. Conditional and scheme-based

B. Discretionary

C. Formula-based and unconditional

D. Project-specific

Answers Quiz- 352

1: C

Trap: Treating all borrowing as inflationary.

Explanation: Borrowing for capital expenditure expands supply capacity and is less inflationary.

2: B

Trap: Confusing absolute debt with sustainability.

Explanation: When growth exceeds interest rate, debt becomes easier to service.

3: B

Trap: Overestimating external debt risk.

Explanation: India’s public debt is predominantly internal.

4: C

Trap: Confusing multi-stage collection with destination principle.

Explanation: GST accrues to the place of consumption, not production.

5: C

Trap: Confusing progressive with proportional.

Explanation: Progressive taxation increases burden with income.