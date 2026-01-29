DT
Daily Quiz- 354

Daily Quiz- 354

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:47 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Q1. Centrally Sponsored Schemes are characterised by:
A. Full State autonomy
B. No cost sharing
C. Shared funding and conditionality
D. Constitutional mandate
Q2. Which of the following best reflects cooperative federalism in fiscal matters?
A. Unilateral tax decisions by Centre
B. GST Council functioning
C. Centralisation of revenue
D. Reduction in State borrowing
Q3. Outcome budgeting differs from traditional budgeting because it:
A. Focuses on higher expenditure
B. Focuses on allocation efficiency
C. Links spending to results
D. Eliminates subsidies
Q4. Gender budgeting primarily aims to:
A. Increase women-specific schemes
B. Create a separate women’s budget
C. Assess gender impact of public expenditure
D. Increase social sector spending
Q5. Which of the following best captures the idea of “quality of public expenditure”?
A. Higher total spending
B. Lower fiscal deficit
C. Higher capital expenditure share
D. Higher subsidy allocation

Answers Quiz- 353

1: B
Trap: Assuming lower rates reduce revenue automatically.
Explanation: Lower rates can improve compliance and widen the tax base.
2: C
Trap: Overstating DBT’s fiscal impact.
Explanation: DBT improves delivery efficiency, not subsidy size or deficit directly.
3: C
Trap: Assuming cash is always superior.
Explanation: In-kind transfers ensure food and nutrition security.
4: C
Trap: Treating subsidies as inherently negative.
Explanation: Subsidies can correct market failures if well-targeted.
5: C
Trap: Confusing grants with devolution.
Explanation: Devolution is unconditional sharing of taxes.
