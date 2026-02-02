Daily Quiz- 358

Q1. Which situation most strongly supports the use of in-kind transfers?

A. Highly developed markets

B. High digital penetration

C. Severe food insecurity

D. Low fiscal deficit

Q2. Subsidy rationalisation primarily aims to:

A. Eliminate subsidies

B. Reduce welfare spending

C. Improve targeting and efficiency

D. Increase fiscal deficit

Q3. Outcome budgeting helps improve governance mainly by:

A. Increasing allocations

B. Enhancing transparency

C. Linking spending to results

D. Reducing fiscal deficit

Q4. Which of the following best captures the purpose of green budgeting?

A. Increasing environment ministry funds

B. Creating climate taxes

C. Integrating environmental concerns into fiscal planning

D. Promoting carbon trading

Q5. A Budget that prioritises “quality of expenditure” is most likely to:

A. Increase subsidies sharply

B. Reduce capital expenditure

C. Emphasise asset creation and outcomes

D. Focus on headline allocations

Answers Quiz- 357

1: C

Trap: Equating buoyancy with higher rates.

Explanation: Tax buoyancy measures responsiveness of revenue to economic growth.

2: C

Trap: Confusing destination principle with credit mechanism.

Explanation: Input tax credit eliminates tax-on-tax.

3: C

Trap: Assuming GST centralised taxation completely.

Explanation: GST Council embodies cooperative federalism.

4: C

Trap: Treating customs duty as revenue-only instrument.

Explanation: Customs duties are also trade policy tools.

5: C

Trap: Assuming efficiency equals fiscal savings.

Explanation: DBT improves delivery, not policy design.