DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 358

Daily Quiz- 358

GK on the right track

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:51 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which situation most strongly supports the use of in-kind transfers?
A. Highly developed markets
B. High digital penetration
C. Severe food insecurity
D. Low fiscal deficit
Q2. Subsidy rationalisation primarily aims to:
A. Eliminate subsidies
B. Reduce welfare spending
C. Improve targeting and efficiency
D. Increase fiscal deficit
Q3. Outcome budgeting helps improve governance mainly by:
A. Increasing allocations
B. Enhancing transparency
C. Linking spending to results
D. Reducing fiscal deficit
Q4. Which of the following best captures the purpose of green budgeting?
A. Increasing environment ministry funds
B. Creating climate taxes
C. Integrating environmental concerns into fiscal planning
D. Promoting carbon trading
Q5. A Budget that prioritises “quality of expenditure” is most likely to:
A. Increase subsidies sharply
B. Reduce capital expenditure
C. Emphasise asset creation and outcomes
D. Focus on headline allocations

Answers Quiz- 357

1: C
Trap: Equating buoyancy with higher rates.
Explanation: Tax buoyancy measures responsiveness of revenue to economic growth.
2: C
Trap: Confusing destination principle with credit mechanism.
Explanation: Input tax credit eliminates tax-on-tax.
3: C
Trap: Assuming GST centralised taxation completely.
Explanation: GST Council embodies cooperative federalism.
4: C
Trap: Treating customs duty as revenue-only instrument.
Explanation: Customs duties are also trade policy tools.
5: C
Trap: Assuming efficiency equals fiscal savings.
Explanation: DBT improves delivery, not policy design.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts