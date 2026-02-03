Daily Quiz-359

Q1. The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) is best described as:

A. A ranking of India’s export volumes

B. A composite index measuring sub-national export competitiveness

C. A sector-specific trade facilitation index

D. A WTO-mandated trade performance assessment

Q2. The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 is published by:

A. Ministry of Commerce and Industry

B. Directorate General of Foreign Trade

C. NITI Aayog

D. Reserve Bank of India

Q3. The first edition of the Export Preparedness Index was released in:

A. 2017

B. 2018

C. 2020

D. 2022

Q4. EPI 2024 represents which edition of the index?

A. Second

B. Third

C. Fourth

D. Fifth

Q5. The primary aim of the Export Preparedness Index is to:

A. Penalise underperforming States

B. Centralise export policymaking

C. Provide an evidence-based framework for export-led growth

D. Replace state export promotion councils

Answers Quiz- 358

1: C

Trap: Assuming cash is always superior.

Explanation: In-kind transfers ensure nutrition and price stability.

2: C

Trap: Treating rationalisation as rollback.

Explanation: Rationalisation improves outcomes, not withdrawal.

3: C

Trap: Confusing transparency with accountability.

Explanation: Outcome budgeting focuses on results, not just reporting.

4: C

Trap: Treating green budgeting as sector-specific.

Explanation: Green budgeting mainstreams sustainability across sectors.

5: C

Trap: Confusing welfare expansion with expenditure quality.

Explanation: Quality expenditure stresses capex and measurable outcomes.