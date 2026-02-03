DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Daily Quiz-359

Daily Quiz-359

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:48 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Q1. The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) is best described as:
A. A ranking of India’s export volumes
B. A composite index measuring sub-national export competitiveness
C. A sector-specific trade facilitation index
D. A WTO-mandated trade performance assessment
Q2. The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 is published by:
A. Ministry of Commerce and Industry
B. Directorate General of Foreign Trade
C. NITI Aayog
D. Reserve Bank of India
Q3. The first edition of the Export Preparedness Index was released in:
A. 2017
B. 2018
C. 2020
D. 2022
Q4. EPI 2024 represents which edition of the index?
A. Second
B. Third
C. Fourth
D. Fifth
Q5. The primary aim of the Export Preparedness Index is to:
A. Penalise underperforming States
B. Centralise export policymaking
C. Provide an evidence-based framework for export-led growth
D. Replace state export promotion councils

Answers Quiz- 358

1: C
Trap: Assuming cash is always superior.
Explanation: In-kind transfers ensure nutrition and price stability.
2: C
Trap: Treating rationalisation as rollback.
Explanation: Rationalisation improves outcomes, not withdrawal.
3: C
Trap: Confusing transparency with accountability.
Explanation: Outcome budgeting focuses on results, not just reporting.
4: C
Trap: Treating green budgeting as sector-specific.
Explanation: Green budgeting mainstreams sustainability across sectors.
5: C
Trap: Confusing welfare expansion with expenditure quality.
Explanation: Quality expenditure stresses capex and measurable outcomes.
Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

