Daily Quiz- 360

Q1. How many pillars form the backbone of EPI 2024? A. Three B. Four C. Five D. Six Q2. Which of the following is NOT one of the four pillars of EPI 2024? A. Export Infrastructure B. Business Ecosystem C. Trade Diplomacy D. Policy & Governance Q3. Arrange the EPI pillars in descending order of weightage: 1. Business Ecosystem 2. Export Infrastructure 3. Export Performance 4. Policy & Governance Select the correct answer: A. 1–2–3–4 B. 1–3–2–4 C. 1–2–4–3 D. 1–3–4–2 Q4. Which pillar of EPI 2024 focuses on macroeconomic stability, MSMEs, innovation and finance? A. Export Performance B. Export Infrastructure C. Business Ecosystem D. Policy & Governance Q5. Export Infrastructure pillar primarily evaluates: A. Trade agreements B. Utilities, logistics, and connectivity C. Export incentives D. Foreign exchange reserves

Answers Quiz- 359

1: B

Explanation: EPI evaluates export readiness, competitiveness, and institutional capacity of States and UTs. It is sub-national, not sector-specific (C), not WTO-linked (D), and not mere export volume ranking (A). UPSC tests conceptual clarity of indices.

2: C

Explanation: EPI is published by NITI Aayog, reflecting its role in cooperative and competitive federalism. UPSC frequently asks institution–report mapping.

3: C

Explanation: First EPI was released in August 2020. UPSC often checks timeline memory for flagship indices.

4: C

Explanation: EPI 2024 is the 4th edition, indicating continuity and refinement of methodology.

5: C

Explanation: EPI is diagnostic, not punitive. It helps identify strengths, gaps, and opportunities. UPSC prefers understanding intent over outcome.