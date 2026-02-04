DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 360

Daily Quiz- 360

GK Bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. How many pillars form the backbone of EPI 2024?
A. Three
B. Four
C. Five
D. Six
Q2. Which of the following is NOT one of the four pillars of EPI 2024?
A. Export Infrastructure
B. Business Ecosystem
C. Trade Diplomacy
D. Policy & Governance
Q3. Arrange the EPI pillars in descending order of weightage:
1. Business Ecosystem
2. Export Infrastructure
3. Export Performance
4. Policy & Governance
Select the correct answer:
A. 1–2–3–4
B. 1–3–2–4
C. 1–2–4–3
D. 1–3–4–2
Q4. Which pillar of EPI 2024 focuses on macroeconomic stability, MSMEs, innovation and finance?
A. Export Performance
B. Export Infrastructure
C. Business Ecosystem
D. Policy & Governance
Q5. Export Infrastructure pillar primarily evaluates:
A. Trade agreements
B. Utilities, logistics, and connectivity
C. Export incentives
D. Foreign exchange reserves

Answers Quiz- 359

1: B
Explanation: EPI evaluates export readiness, competitiveness, and institutional capacity of States and UTs. It is sub-national, not sector-specific (C), not WTO-linked (D), and not mere export volume ranking (A). UPSC tests conceptual clarity of indices.
2: C
Explanation: EPI is published by NITI Aayog, reflecting its role in cooperative and competitive federalism. UPSC frequently asks institution–report mapping.
3: C
Explanation: First EPI was released in August 2020. UPSC often checks timeline memory for flagship indices.
4: C
Explanation: EPI 2024 is the 4th edition, indicating continuity and refinement of methodology.
5: C
Explanation: EPI is diagnostic, not punitive. It helps identify strengths, gaps, and opportunities. UPSC prefers understanding intent over outcome.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts