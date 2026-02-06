DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Daily Quiz- 362

Daily Quiz- 362

Bank on GK

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:17 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Q1. One of the major conceptual shifts in EPI 2024 is its strong emphasis on:
A. Urban centres
B. Districts as units of export competitiveness
C. SEZ-only exports
D. Service exports exclusively
Q2. The focus on cluster-based and value-chain driven strategies implies:
A. Uniform export policy across States
B. Ignoring local comparative advantages
C. Leveraging regional specialisation
D. Centralised export promotion
Q3. Which of the following Large States were among the top performers in EPI 2024?
1. Maharashtra
2. Tamil Nadu
3. Gujarat
4. Bihar
Select the correct answer:
A. 1, 2, 3 only
B. 1, 2, 4 only
C. 2, 3, 4 only
D. 1, 3, 4 only
Q4. Uttar Pradesh’s presence among top performers is significant because it:
A. Is India’s smallest exporter
B. Is landlocked with no manufacturing base
C. Reflects export diversification beyond coastal States
D. Has the highest per capita income
Q5. Which of the following was a top performer among Small States/UTs?
A. Sikkim
B. Uttarakhand
C. Tripura
D. Ladakh

Answers

1: B
Explanation: EPI 2024 recognises districts as real engines of exports, aligning with place-based development.
2: C
Explanation: Cluster and value-chain approaches exploit local strengths, core to UPSC’s federalism themes.
3: A
Explanation: Top Large States include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, not Bihar.
4: C
Explanation: UP’s performance shows exports are no longer coastal-state dominated, a key analytical insight.
5: B
Explanation: Uttarakhand emerged as a top Small State performer—important because hill states face logistics constraints.

Answers Quiz- 361

1: C
Explanation: It focuses on state export policies, institutional mechanisms, and regulatory quality.
2: C
Explanation: Export Performance measures real outcomes, unlike enablers. UPSC likes input vs output distinction.
3: C
Explanation: EPI 2024 uses 13 sub-pillars and 70 indicators—important for prelims factual recall.
4: C
Explanation: EPI relies on official, verifiable data, enhancing credibility—UPSC may contrast with perception-based indices.
5: C
Explanation: Classification reflects performance maturity, not labels of development—important for federal sensitivity.
