Daily Quiz- 363

Q1. Inclusion of Jammu & Kashmir among top performers in the Export Preparedness Index primarily highlights:

A. Heavy industrialisation

B. Tourism exports alone

C. Institutional and policy improvements

D. SEZ dominance

Q2. Which UT featured among top performers in EPI 2024?

A. Delhi

B. Puducherry

C. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

D. Chandigarh

Q3. EPI 2024 most directly supports which national objective?

A. Import substitution

B. Export-led growth and GVC integration

C. Fiscal centralisation

D. Inflation targeting

Q4. From a governance perspective, EPI strengthens:

A. Unitary federalism

B. Competitive and cooperative federalism

C. Judicial federalism

D. Administrative centralisation

Q5. States and UTs in EPI 2024 are classified into:

A. Developed, Developing, Backward

B. Tier I, II, III

C. Leaders, Challengers, Aspirers

D. Exporters, Non-exporters, Emerging

ANSWERS:

1: C

Explanation: Performance reflects governance, infrastructure and policy improvements, not just tourism.

2: C

Explanation: The merged UT’s strong industrial base drives export readiness—UPSC tests new UT configurations.

3: B

Explanation: EPI aligns with export-led growth, job creation, and global value chain integration.

4: B

Explanation: EPI encourages States to compete and learn, core to NITI Aayog’s mandate.

5: C

Explanation: Classification reflects performance maturity, not labels of development—important for federal sensitivity.