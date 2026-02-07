DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 363

Daily Quiz- 363

Policy check

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:22 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Q1. Inclusion of Jammu & Kashmir among top performers in the Export Preparedness Index primarily highlights:
A. Heavy industrialisation
B. Tourism exports alone
C. Institutional and policy improvements
D. SEZ dominance
Q2. Which UT featured among top performers in EPI 2024?
A. Delhi
B. Puducherry
C. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
D. Chandigarh
Q3. EPI 2024 most directly supports which national objective?
A. Import substitution
B. Export-led growth and GVC integration
C. Fiscal centralisation
D. Inflation targeting
Q4. From a governance perspective, EPI strengthens:
A. Unitary federalism
B. Competitive and cooperative federalism
C. Judicial federalism
D. Administrative centralisation
Q5. States and UTs in EPI 2024 are classified into:
A. Developed, Developing, Backward
B. Tier I, II, III
C. Leaders, Challengers, Aspirers
D. Exporters, Non-exporters, Emerging
ANSWERS:
1: C
Explanation: Performance reflects governance, infrastructure and policy improvements, not just tourism.
2: C
Explanation: The merged UT’s strong industrial base drives export readiness—UPSC tests new UT configurations.
3: B
Explanation: EPI aligns with export-led growth, job creation, and global value chain integration.
4: B
Explanation: EPI encourages States to compete and learn, core to NITI Aayog’s mandate.
5: C
Explanation: Classification reflects performance maturity, not labels of development—important for federal sensitivity.
Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

