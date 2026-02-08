DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Daily Quiz- 364

Daily Quiz- 364

Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:28 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Q1. Nipah virus (NiV) is best classified as:
A. A bacterial zoonosis
B. A vector-borne viral disease
C. A zoonotic viral disease with human-to-human transmission potential
D. A food-borne bacterial infection
Q2. The natural reservoir host of Nipah virus is:
A. Rats
B. Fruit bats of Pteropus genus
C. Migratory birds
D. Domestic pigs
Q3. Which of the following animals can act as intermediate hosts for Nipah virus transmission to humans?
1. Pigs
2. Horses
3. Goats
4. Dogs
Select the correct answer:
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 1, 2 and 3 only
C. 1, 2, 3 and 4
D. 2 and 4 only
Q4. Human infection with Nipah virus can occur through:
1. Consumption of bat-contaminated food
2. Contact with infected animals
3. Respiratory droplets from infected humans
Select the correct answer:
A. 1 only
B. 1 and 2 only
C. 2 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 3
Q5. Which feature makes Nipah virus outbreaks particularly difficult to control?
A. Very low mortality
B. Short incubation period of 1–2 days
C. High case fatality rate with human-to-human transmission
D. Availability of an effective vaccine

ANSWERS

1: C
Explanation: NiV is a zoonotic virus (animal → human) and can also spread human-to-human, which makes it particularly dangerous. It is not vector-borne like malaria or dengue. UPSC often tests mode-of-transmission clarity.
2: B
Explanation: Fruit bats (Pteropus species, flying foxes) are the primary reservoir. Pigs act only as intermediate hosts. UPSC frequently tests reservoir vs intermediate host distinction.
3: C
Explanation: All listed animals have been documented as intermediate hosts. UPSC sometimes frames “how many are correct” animal-disease questions.
4: D
Explanation: NiV spreads via multiple routes, including food contamination (e.g., fruits, date-palm sap), animals, and human-to-human contact—making outbreak control complex.
5: C
Explanation: NiV has a case fatality rate of 40–75% and human-to-human transmission, a lethal combination. Vaccine availability (D) is incorrect.
Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

