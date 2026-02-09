DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 365

Daily Quiz- 365

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. The incubation period of Nipah virus infection is generally:
A. 1-3 days
B. 4-14 days (may extend up to 45 days)
C. 21-28 days only
D. More than 60 days
Q2. Early symptoms of Nipah virus infection include:
A. Rash and bleeding
B. Fever, headache and muscle pain
C. Severe diarrhoea
D. Jaundice
Q3. Severe Nipah virus infection can rapidly progress to:
1. Acute respiratory distress
2. Encephalitis
3. Seizures and coma
Select the correct answer:
A. 1 only
B. 1 and 2 only
C. 2 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 3
Q4. Which organ system involvement primarily explains the high fatality of Nipah virus?
A. Digestive system
B. Renal system
C. Nervous and respiratory systems
D. Endocrine system
Q5. Nipah virus is listed under the WHO R&D Blueprint because:
A. It is eradicated
B. It causes seasonal outbreaks only
C. It lacks approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatment
D. It affects only animals

ANSWER

1: B
Explanation: Typical incubation is 4-14 days, but can extend to 45 days, complicating surveillance and quarantine — an important public-health insight.
2: B
Explanation: Early symptoms resemble influenza, which often delays diagnosis. Rash and bleeding are more typical of viral haemorrhagic fevers like Ebola.
3: D
Explanation: NiV causes brain inflammation and severe respiratory failure, leading to seizures and coma within 24–48 hours in critical cases.
4: C
Explanation: NiV attacks the brain (encephalitis) and lungs (ARDS)—both vital systems—leading to high mortality.
5: C
Explanation: The WHO R&D Blueprint prioritises pathogens with epidemic potential and no effective countermeasures.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts