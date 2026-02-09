Daily Quiz- 365

Q1. The incubation period of Nipah virus infection is generally:

A. 1-3 days

B. 4-14 days (may extend up to 45 days)

C. 21-28 days only

D. More than 60 days

Q2. Early symptoms of Nipah virus infection include:

A. Rash and bleeding

B. Fever, headache and muscle pain

C. Severe diarrhoea

D. Jaundice

Q3. Severe Nipah virus infection can rapidly progress to:

1. Acute respiratory distress

2. Encephalitis

3. Seizures and coma

Select the correct answer:

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Q4. Which organ system involvement primarily explains the high fatality of Nipah virus?

A. Digestive system

B. Renal system

C. Nervous and respiratory systems

D. Endocrine system

Q5. Nipah virus is listed under the WHO R&D Blueprint because:

A. It is eradicated

B. It causes seasonal outbreaks only

C. It lacks approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatment

D. It affects only animals

ANSWER

1: B

Explanation: Typical incubation is 4-14 days, but can extend to 45 days, complicating surveillance and quarantine — an important public-health insight.

2: B

Explanation: Early symptoms resemble influenza, which often delays diagnosis. Rash and bleeding are more typical of viral haemorrhagic fevers like Ebola.

3: D

Explanation: NiV causes brain inflammation and severe respiratory failure, leading to seizures and coma within 24–48 hours in critical cases.

4: C

Explanation: NiV attacks the brain (encephalitis) and lungs (ARDS)—both vital systems—leading to high mortality.

5: C

Explanation: The WHO R&D Blueprint prioritises pathogens with epidemic potential and no effective countermeasures.