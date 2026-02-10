Daily Quiz- 366

Q1. Being part of the WHO R&D Blueprint implies:

A. Mandatory vaccination by all countries

B. Global priority for research and funding

C. Travel bans on affected countries

D. Immediate declaration of pandemic

Q2. As of now, the treatment of Nipah virus infection primarily involves:

A. Specific antiviral drugs

B. Vaccination

C. Supportive and symptomatic care

D. Antibiotic therapy

Q3. Which public-health strategy is most critical in controlling Nipah outbreaks?

A. Mass vaccination

B. Antibiotic prophylaxis

C. Early isolation and contact tracing

D. Vector control

Q4. Nipah virus best illustrates which public-health concept?

A. Demographic transition

B. One Health approach

C. Nutritional epidemiology

D. Lifestyle diseases

Q5. The One Health approach emphasises integration of:

A. Public and private healthcare

B. Human, animal and environmental health

C. Traditional and modern medicine

D. Preventive and curative medicine

ANSWERS

1: B

Explanation: Blueprint status signals urgent global research focus, not automatic travel bans or pandemics.

2: C

Explanation: There is no specific antiviral or vaccine. Treatment focuses on ICU care, ventilation, and symptom management.

3: C

Explanation: Because of human-to-human spread, early isolation and contact tracing are decisive. Vector control is irrelevant.

4: B

Explanation: NiV involves animal health, human health, and environment, making it a textbook One Health disease—frequently tested by UPSC.

5: B

Explanation: One Health recognises that zoonotic diseases emerge at the human-animal-environment interface.