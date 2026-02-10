DT
PT
Daily Quiz- 366

Daily Quiz- 366

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nipah virus in lungs, conceptual computer illustration. Nipah virus is zoonotic (transmitted to humans from animals) and was first found in Malaysia and Singapore in people who had close contact with pigs. It was initially isolated in 1999 upon examining samples from an outbreak of encephalitis and respiratory illness among adult men in those two countries.
Q1. Being part of the WHO R&D Blueprint implies:
A. Mandatory vaccination by all countries
B. Global priority for research and funding
C. Travel bans on affected countries
D. Immediate declaration of pandemic
Q2. As of now, the treatment of Nipah virus infection primarily involves:
A. Specific antiviral drugs
B. Vaccination
C. Supportive and symptomatic care
D. Antibiotic therapy
Q3. Which public-health strategy is most critical in controlling Nipah outbreaks?
A. Mass vaccination
B. Antibiotic prophylaxis
C. Early isolation and contact tracing
D. Vector control
Q4. Nipah virus best illustrates which public-health concept?
A. Demographic transition
B. One Health approach
C. Nutritional epidemiology
D. Lifestyle diseases
Q5. The One Health approach emphasises integration of:
A. Public and private healthcare
B. Human, animal and environmental health
C. Traditional and modern medicine
D. Preventive and curative medicine

ANSWERS

1: B
Explanation: Blueprint status signals urgent global research focus, not automatic travel bans or pandemics.
2: C
Explanation: There is no specific antiviral or vaccine. Treatment focuses on ICU care, ventilation, and symptom management.
3: C
Explanation: Because of human-to-human spread, early isolation and contact tracing are decisive. Vector control is irrelevant.
4: B
Explanation: NiV involves animal health, human health, and environment, making it a textbook One Health disease—frequently tested by UPSC.
5: B
Explanation: One Health recognises that zoonotic diseases emerge at the human-animal-environment interface.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

