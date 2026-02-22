Daily Quiz- 378

Q1. From a climate perspective, plateau forests like Similipal are important because they:

A. Increase albedo

B. Act as carbon sinks

C. Cause monsoon failure

D. Reduce biodiversity

Q2. Which conservation approach best suits landscapes like Similipal?

A. Species-only approach

B. Landscape-level ecosystem approach

C. Zoo-centric conservation

D. Urban biodiversity model

Q3. Similipal’s inclusion in UNESCO’s network primarily enhances:

A. Legal authority of the Forest Department

B. International recognition and best-practice exchange

C. Tourism revenue sharing

D. Central government control

Q4. From a governance standpoint, Biosphere Reserves exemplify:

A. Centralised conservation

B. Market-driven conservation

C. Integrated conservation and development

D. Military-led protection

Q5. Which river system drains the Similipal landscape?

1. Budhabalanga

2. Salandi

3. Deo

4. Khairi

Select the correct answer:

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 1, 2 and 3 only

C. 1, 2, 3 and 4

D. 2 and 4 only

ANSWERS

1: B

Explanation: Dense forests function as carbon sinks, aiding climate mitigation.

2: B

Explanation: Large reserves require landscape-level planning, integrating forests, rivers, and corridors.

3: B

Explanation: UNESCO listing promotes global cooperation and scientific knowledge sharing.

4: C

Explanation: They balance ecology with livelihoods, aligning with sustainable development principles.

5: C

Explanation: All four rivers originate or flow through Similipal, creating rich riparian ecosystems.