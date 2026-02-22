DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 378

Daily Quiz- 378

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:32 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. From a climate perspective, plateau forests like Similipal are important because they:
A. Increase albedo
B. Act as carbon sinks
C. Cause monsoon failure
D. Reduce biodiversity
Q2. Which conservation approach best suits landscapes like Similipal?
A. Species-only approach
B. Landscape-level ecosystem approach
C. Zoo-centric conservation
D. Urban biodiversity model
Q3. Similipal’s inclusion in UNESCO’s network primarily enhances:
A. Legal authority of the Forest Department
B. International recognition and best-practice exchange
C. Tourism revenue sharing
D. Central government control
Q4. From a governance standpoint, Biosphere Reserves exemplify:
A. Centralised conservation
B. Market-driven conservation
C. Integrated conservation and development
D. Military-led protection
Q5. Which river system drains the Similipal landscape?
1. Budhabalanga
2. Salandi
3. Deo
4. Khairi
Select the correct answer:
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 1, 2 and 3 only
C. 1, 2, 3 and 4
D. 2 and 4 only
ANSWERS
1: B
Explanation: Dense forests function as carbon sinks, aiding climate mitigation.
2: B
Explanation: Large reserves require landscape-level planning, integrating forests, rivers, and corridors.
3: B
Explanation: UNESCO listing promotes global cooperation and scientific knowledge sharing.
4: C
Explanation: They balance ecology with livelihoods, aligning with sustainable development principles.
5: C
Explanation: All four rivers originate or flow through Similipal, creating rich riparian ecosystems.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts