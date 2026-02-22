Daily Quiz- 378

Q1. From a climate perspective, plateau forests like Similipal are important because they:
A. Increase albedo
B. Act as carbon sinks
C. Cause monsoon failure
D. Reduce biodiversity
Q2. Which conservation approach best suits landscapes like Similipal?
A. Species-only approach
B. Landscape-level ecosystem approach
C. Zoo-centric conservation
D. Urban biodiversity model
Q3. Similipal’s inclusion in UNESCO’s network primarily enhances:
A. Legal authority of the Forest Department
B. International recognition and best-practice exchange
C. Tourism revenue sharing
D. Central government control
Q4. From a governance standpoint, Biosphere Reserves exemplify:
A. Centralised conservation
B. Market-driven conservation
C. Integrated conservation and development
D. Military-led protection
Q5. Which river system drains the Similipal landscape?
1. Budhabalanga
2. Salandi
3. Deo
4. Khairi
Select the correct answer:
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 1, 2 and 3 only
C. 1, 2, 3 and 4
D. 2 and 4 only
ANSWERS
1: B
Explanation: Dense forests function as carbon sinks, aiding climate mitigation.
2: B
Explanation: Large reserves require landscape-level planning, integrating forests, rivers, and corridors.
3: B
Explanation: UNESCO listing promotes global cooperation and scientific knowledge sharing.
4: C
Explanation: They balance ecology with livelihoods, aligning with sustainable development principles.
5: C
Explanation: All four rivers originate or flow through Similipal, creating rich riparian ecosystems.
