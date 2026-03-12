Daily Quiz- 396

Q1. Green hydrogen is produced using which of the following processes?

Advertisement

A. Coal gasification

Advertisement

B. Electrolysis powered by renewable energy

Advertisement

C. Natural gas reforming

D. Petroleum refining

Advertisement

Q2. The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to achieve which of the following production targets by 2030?

A. 1 million tonnes per year

B. 3 million tonnes per year

C. 5 million tonnes per year

D. 10 million tonnes per year

Q3. Which of the following sectors can potentially use green hydrogen?

1. Steel manufacturing

2. Fertiliser production

3. Heavy transport

4. Thermal power plants

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 1, 2 and 3 only

C. 2, 3 and 4 only

D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Q4. One major challenge associated with green hydrogen production in India is:

A. Lack of sunlight

B. Excess fossil fuel reserves

C. High cost of electrolysers

D. Absence of water in coastal regions

Q5. Which of the following best describes the environmental advantage of green hydrogen?

A. It produces zero carbon emissions during production.

B. It produces less methane than natural gas.

C. It requires no electricity during production.

D. It is produced from crude oil.

Answers

1. Answer: B

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind, making the process carbon-free.

2. Answer: C

The National Green Hydrogen Mission targets production of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

3. Answer: B

Green hydrogen can be used in steel manufacturing, fertilizer production and heavy transport. It is not typically used directly in conventional thermal power plants.

4. Answer: C

A major challenge is the high cost of electrolysers and renewable electricity, which makes green hydrogen more expensive than conventional hydrogen.

5. Answer: A

Green hydrogen produces no carbon emissions during its production process, making it an environmentally sustainable fuel.