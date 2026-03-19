Daily Quiz- 403

Q1. Which of the following Bhakti saints emphasized nirguna bhakti (formless God)?

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A. Mirabai

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B. Tulsidas

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C. Kabir

D. Surdas

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Q2. The Chishti order of Sufism in India is associated with:

A. Military expansion

B. Political administration

C. Spiritual devotion and charity

D. Trade activities

Q3. Which feature is common to both Bhakti and Sufi movements?

A. Support for caste hierarchy

B. Emphasis on ritualism

C. Belief in personal devotion

D. Promotion of Sanskrit language

Q4. Khanqahs were:

A. Hindu temples

B. Sufi hospices

C. Administrative offices

D. Trade centers

Q5. Which of the following contributed to the spread of Bhakti movement?

A. Use of Persian language

B. Support from only upper castes

C. Composition in regional languages

D. Focus on royal patronage

Answers with explanations

1. C. Kabir

Kabir emphasized nirguna bhakti, rejecting idol worship and focusing on a formless God.

2. C. Spiritual devotion and charity

The Chishti Sufis focused on love, service, and inclusivity rather than politics.

3. C. Belief in personal devotion

Both movements stressed direct connection with God without intermediaries.

4. B. Sufi hospices

Khanqahs were centers for spiritual learning, charity, and social interaction.

5. C. Composition in regional languages

This made teachings accessible to the masses, aiding widespread acceptance.