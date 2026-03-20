Daily Quiz-404

Q1. Which of the following women was associated with the Chittagong Armoury Raid?
A. Aruna Asaf Ali
B. Kalpana Dutt
C. Sarojini Naidu
D. Annie Besant
Q2. Durga Bhabhi is best known for:
A. Leading the INA
B. Hoisting the Congress flag in 1942
C. Assisting Bhagat Singh in escaping British custody
D. Running underground radio
Q3. Who among the following operated the Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement?
A. Usha Mehta
B. Sucheta Kripalani
C. Vijayalakshmi Pandit
D. Kasturba Gandhi
Q4. The Rani of Jhansi Regiment was part of:
A. Indian National Congress
B. Hindustan Socialist Republican Association
C. Indian National Army
D. Swaraj Party
Q5. Pritilata Waddedar is known for:
A. Participation in Non-Cooperation Movement
B. Attack on European Club in Chittagong
C. Drafting the Constitution
D. Leading Civil Disobedience Movement
Answers and explanations
1. B — Kalpana Dutt
She was an active participant in the Chittagong Armoury Raid led by Surya Sen.
2. C —Assisting Bhagat Singh in escaping British custody
Durga Bhabhi disguised Bhagat Singh and helped him evade arrest.
3. A — Usha Mehta
She ran the underground Congress Radio, spreading nationalist messages.
4. C — Indian National Army
The regiment was formed under Subhas Chandra Bose and led by Lakshmi Sahgal.
5. B — Attack on European Club in Chittagong
Pritilata Waddedar led the attack and became a martyr after consuming cyanide.