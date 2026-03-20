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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-404

Daily Quiz-404

Get a grip on GK

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:50 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Q1. Which of the following women was associated with the Chittagong Armoury Raid?

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A. Aruna Asaf Ali

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B. Kalpana Dutt

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C. Sarojini Naidu

D. Annie Besant

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Q2. Durga Bhabhi is best known for:

A. Leading the INA

B. Hoisting the Congress flag in 1942

C. Assisting Bhagat Singh in escaping British custody

D. Running underground radio

Q3. Who among the following operated the Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement?

A. Usha Mehta

B. Sucheta Kripalani

C. Vijayalakshmi Pandit

D. Kasturba Gandhi

Q4. The Rani of Jhansi Regiment was part of:

A. Indian National Congress

B. Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

C. Indian National Army

D. Swaraj Party

Q5. Pritilata Waddedar is known for:

A. Participation in Non-Cooperation Movement

B. Attack on European Club in Chittagong

C. Drafting the Constitution

D. Leading Civil Disobedience Movement

Answers and explanations

1. B — Kalpana Dutt

She was an active participant in the Chittagong Armoury Raid led by Surya Sen.

2. C —Assisting Bhagat Singh in escaping British custody

Durga Bhabhi disguised Bhagat Singh and helped him evade arrest.

3. A — Usha Mehta

She ran the underground Congress Radio, spreading nationalist messages.

4. C — Indian National Army

The regiment was formed under Subhas Chandra Bose and led by Lakshmi Sahgal.

5. B — Attack on European Club in Chittagong

Pritilata Waddedar led the attack and became a martyr after consuming cyanide.

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