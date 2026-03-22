Daily Quiz-406

Q1. Consider the following statements about NavIC:
It provides global coverage
It offers both civilian and military services
It uses only geostationary satellites
Which are correct?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 2 only
(c) 2 and 3
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Q2.NVS-02 satellite is associated with:
(a) Communication
(b) Navigation
(c) Weather forecasting
(d) Remote sensing
Q3.The primary reason for developing NavIC was:
(a) Commercial competition
(b) GPS denial during Kargil War
(c) Space exploration
(d) Climate monitoring
Q4.Which of the following is NOT a component of PNT system?
(a) Space segment
(b) Ground segment
(c) User segment
(d) Atmospheric segment
Q5. NavIC provides coverage up to:
(a) Entire globe
(b) Only India
(c) India + 1500 km beyond
(d) South Asia only
Answers with explanation
- (b) 2 only
NavIC is regional, not global; it uses both GEO and IGSO satellites.
2. (b) Navigation
NVS-02 is part of NavIC navigation system.
3. (b) GPS denial during Kargil War
Triggered need for indigenous system.
4. (d) Atmospheric segment
Not a formal segment of PNT architecture.
5. (c) India + 1500 km beyond
Defined service area of NavIC.