Daily Quiz-406

Q1. Consider the following statements about NavIC:

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It provides global coverage

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It offers both civilian and military services

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It uses only geostationary satellites

Which are correct?

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(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Q2.NVS-02 satellite is associated with:

(a) Communication

(b) Navigation

(c) Weather forecasting

(d) Remote sensing

Q3.The primary reason for developing NavIC was:

(a) Commercial competition

(b) GPS denial during Kargil War

(c) Space exploration

(d) Climate monitoring

Q4.Which of the following is NOT a component of PNT system?

(a) Space segment

(b) Ground segment

(c) User segment

(d) Atmospheric segment

Q5. NavIC provides coverage up to:

(a) Entire globe

(b) Only India

(c) India + 1500 km beyond

(d) South Asia only

Answers with explanation