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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-406

Daily Quiz-406

GK Bank

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Q1. Consider the following statements about NavIC:

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It provides global coverage

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It offers both civilian and military services

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It uses only geostationary satellites

Which are correct?

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(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Q2.NVS-02 satellite is associated with:

(a) Communication

(b) Navigation

(c) Weather forecasting

(d) Remote sensing

Q3.The primary reason for developing NavIC was:

(a) Commercial competition

(b) GPS denial during Kargil War

(c) Space exploration

(d) Climate monitoring

Q4.Which of the following is NOT a component of PNT system?

(a) Space segment

(b) Ground segment

(c) User segment

(d) Atmospheric segment

Q5. NavIC provides coverage up to:

(a) Entire globe

(b) Only India

(c) India + 1500 km beyond

(d) South Asia only

Answers with explanation

  1. (b) 2 only

    NavIC is regional, not global; it uses both GEO and IGSO satellites.

    2. (b) Navigation

    NVS-02 is part of NavIC navigation system.

    3. (b) GPS denial during Kargil War

    Triggered need for indigenous system.

    4. (d) Atmospheric segment

    Not a formal segment of PNT architecture.

    5. (c) India + 1500 km beyond

    Defined service area of NavIC.

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