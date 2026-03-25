Daily Quiz- 409

1. Which of the following best describes the Blue Economy?

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A. Exclusive exploitation of ocean resources for economic growth

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B. Sustainable use of ocean resources for economic and ecological balance

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C. Military control over maritime regions

D. Coastal tourism development only

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2. Polymetallic nodules found in deep seas are rich in:

A. Gold and silver

B. Uranium and thorium

C. Nickel, cobalt, and manganese

D. Iron and aluminum

3. Which mission is directly related to deep-sea exploration in India?

A. Sagarmala Programme

B. Deep Ocean Mission

C. Bharatmala Project

D. National Solar Mission

4. Sediment plumes generated during deep-sea mining primarily affect:

A. Atmospheric pressure

B. Marine biodiversity and water quality

C. Soil fertility

D. Glacier formation

5. Which organisation regulates deep-sea mining activities in international waters?

A. UNEP

B. UNESCO

C. International Seabed Authority

D. World Bank

Answers with explanations