Daily Quiz- 409

1. Which of the following best describes the Blue Economy?
A. Exclusive exploitation of ocean resources for economic growth
B. Sustainable use of ocean resources for economic and ecological balance
C. Military control over maritime regions
D. Coastal tourism development only
2. Polymetallic nodules found in deep seas are rich in:
A. Gold and silver
B. Uranium and thorium
C. Nickel, cobalt, and manganese
D. Iron and aluminum
3. Which mission is directly related to deep-sea exploration in India?
A. Sagarmala Programme
B. Deep Ocean Mission
C. Bharatmala Project
D. National Solar Mission
4. Sediment plumes generated during deep-sea mining primarily affect:
A. Atmospheric pressure
B. Marine biodiversity and water quality
C. Soil fertility
D. Glacier formation
5. Which organisation regulates deep-sea mining activities in international waters?
A. UNEP
B. UNESCO
C. International Seabed Authority
D. World Bank
Answers with explanations
- B– Blue Economy emphasises sustainability along with economic use.
- C– These nodules are rich in strategic metals like nickel, cobalt, manganese.
- B – Deep Ocean Mission focuses on deep-sea exploration and technology.
- B – Sediment plumes disrupt marine ecosystems and reduce water quality.
- C – ISA governs seabed mining in international waters under UN framework.