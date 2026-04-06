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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 420

Daily Quiz- 420

Bank on GK

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:13 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Q1. Which of the following ancient text forms the foundational grammar for all Indian classical dance and theatre traditions?

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(a) Abhinaya Darpana

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(b) Natya Shastra

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(c) Sangeet Ratnakar

(d) Dasharupaka

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Q2. The Gotipua tradition, which influenced the development of Odissi dance, is associated with which of the following?

(a) Young female dancers trained in temple rituals

(b) Young male dancers dressed as females performing in Odishan traditions

(c) Wandering bards of Rajasthan who narrated Puranic stories

(d) Female attendants of the Jagannath temple also known as Maharis

Q3. Consider the following statements about Kathak:

The Lucknow gharana of Kathak emphasises vigorous footwork and retains a predominantly temple-oriented character.

The Jaipur gharana is associated with the refinement introduced during the patronage of Wajid Ali Shah.

Kathak draws from both Hindu devotional traditions and Mughal court aesthetics.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 3 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

Q4. Kalakshetra, the renowned institution associated with the revival and teaching of Bharatanatyam, was founded by:

(a) Balasaraswati

(b) Mrinalini Sarabhai

(c) Rukmini Devi Arundale

(d) Yamini Krishnamurthy

Q5. The Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's apex body for the performing arts, was established in which year?

(a) 1947

(b) 1950

(c) 1952

(d) 1956

 

Answer key with explanations

A1 — (b) Natya Shastra

The Natya Shastra, attributed to the sage Bharata Muni and composed between 200 BCE and 200 CE, is the foundational treatise for all Indian classical performing arts. It codifies the principles of drama, dance, music, stagecraft, and aesthetics. The Abhinaya Darpana is a later, more specific text on dance gestures.

A2 — (b) Young male dancers dressed as females performing in Odishan traditions

Gotipua refers to young boys who dressed as females and performed as part of the Vaishnava bhakti tradition in Odisha. This tradition is considered a crucial link in the evolution of Odissi as a classical dance form. Maharis were the female temple dancers — a different tradition.

A3 — (a) 3 only

Statement 1 is incorrect — it is the Jaipur gharana, not Lucknow, that is known for vigorous footwork and a temple-oriented character. Statement 2 is incorrect — it is the Lucknow gharana that was refined under Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's patronage, not Jaipur. Statement 3 is correct — Kathak uniquely synthesises Hindu devotional and Mughal court traditions.

A4 — (c) Rukmini Devi Arundale

Rukmini Devi Arundale founded Kalakshetra in Chennai (then Madras) in 1936. She is credited with reviving Bharatanatyam and restoring its dignity after the colonial-era Anti-Nautch Movement had stigmatised temple dancers. Kalakshetra remains one of India's most prestigious cultural institutions.

A5 — (c) 1952

The Sangeet Natak Akademi was established in 1952 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture. It is India's national academy for music, dance, and drama, and confers the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards in recognition of lifetime contributions to the performing arts.

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