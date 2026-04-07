Daily Quiz- 421

Q1. Providing the vaccine free of cost reflects which principle?

a) Horizontal equity

b) Vertical equity

c) Market efficiency

d) Cost recovery

Q2. The initiative directly supports which SDG?

a) SDG 2 – Zero Hunger

b) SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being

c) SDG 5 – Gender Equality

d) SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities

Q3. Why is the HPV vaccine non-therapeutic?

a) Weak immune memory

b) Does not clear existing infection

c) Limited strain coverage

d) Requires boosters

Q4. Which screening method complements HPV vaccination most effectively?

a) Mammography

b) Pap smear

c) Colonoscopy

d) Ultrasound

Q5. The biggest non-medical barrier to HPV vaccine uptake is:

a) Cold-chain logistics

b) Cost

c) Social stigma and misinformation

d) Vaccine efficacy

ANSWERS

1: b

Explanation:

Vertical equity targets those with greater health vulnerability.

2: b

Explanation:

It aims to reduce preventable mortality.

3: b

Explanation:

Vaccines cannot treat existing HPV infections.

4: b

Explanation:

Pap smear detects pre-cancerous cervical changes.

5: c

Explanation:

Cultural taboos around sexual health reduce acceptance.