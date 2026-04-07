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Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 421

Daily Quiz- 421

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:12 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Q1. Providing the vaccine free of cost reflects which principle?
a) Horizontal equity
b) Vertical equity
c) Market efficiency
d) Cost recovery
Q2. The initiative directly supports which SDG?
a) SDG 2 – Zero Hunger
b) SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being
c) SDG 5 – Gender Equality
d) SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities
Q3. Why is the HPV vaccine non-therapeutic?
a) Weak immune memory
b) Does not clear existing infection
c) Limited strain coverage
d) Requires boosters
Q4. Which screening method complements HPV vaccination most effectively?
a) Mammography
b) Pap smear
c) Colonoscopy
d) Ultrasound
Q5. The biggest non-medical barrier to HPV vaccine uptake is:
a) Cold-chain logistics
b) Cost
c) Social stigma and misinformation
d) Vaccine efficacy
ANSWERS
1: b
Explanation:
Vertical equity targets those with greater health vulnerability.
2: b
Explanation:
It aims to reduce preventable mortality.
3: b
Explanation:
Vaccines cannot treat existing HPV infections.
4: b
Explanation:
Pap smear detects pre-cancerous cervical changes.
5: c
Explanation:
Cultural taboos around sexual health reduce acceptance.
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