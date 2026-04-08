Daily Quiz- 422

Q1. HPV is best described as:

a) Blood-borne virus

b) Air-borne virus

c) Sexually transmitted virus

d) Vector-borne virus

Q2. Why does HPV vaccination not eliminate the need for screening?

a) Vaccine efficacy is low

b) Vaccine does not cover all oncogenic types

c) Immunity wanes rapidly

d) Screening is cheaper

Q3. Which institution globally coordinates cervical cancer elimination?

a) UNICEF

b) WHO

c) UNDP

d) World Bank

Q4. Cervical cancer is termed “preventable” mainly because:

a) It is hereditary

b) It has early symptoms

c) Vaccination and screening are effective

d) Treatment is inexpensive

Q5. Which level of prevention does Pap smear represent?

a) Primary

b) Secondary

c) Tertiary

d) Primordial

ANSWERS

1: c

Explanation:

HPV spreads primarily through sexual contact.

2: b

Explanation:

Vaccines cover most but not all high-risk strains.

3: b

Explanation:

WHO leads the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy.

4: c

5: b

Explanation:

Screening detects disease at an early stage.