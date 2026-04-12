Daily Quiz- 426

1. Which of the following dimensions are included in HDI?

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A. Health, Education, Income

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B. Employment, Inflation, Poverty

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C. Literacy, Population, GDP

D. Agriculture, Industry, Services

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2. IHDI differs from HDI in that it:

A. Includes environmental sustainability

B. Adjusts for inequality in distribution

C. Measures only income inequality

D. Focuses only on developed countries

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3. If inequality in a country is zero, then:

A. HDI > IHDI

B. HDI < IHDI

C. HDI = IHDI

D. IHDI becomes zero

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4. Which of the following best explains “inclusive growth”?

A. Growth led by industrial sector

B. Growth benefiting all sections of society

C. Growth focused on exports

D. Growth measured by GDP only

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5. In India, a major reason for difference between HDI and IHDI is:

A. High population growth

B. Regional and social inequalities

C. Lack of natural resources

D. Low foreign investment

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Answers with explanation

1. A – HDI includes health, education, and income as core dimensions.

2. B – IHDI adjusts HDI values to reflect inequality in distribution.

3. C – With no inequality, both indices are equal.

4. B – Inclusive growth ensures equitable distribution of benefits.

5. B – Inequalities across regions, gender, and social groups cause divergence.