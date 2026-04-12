icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 426

Daily Quiz- 426

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IStock
Advertisement

1. Which of the following dimensions are included in HDI?

Advertisement

A. Health, Education, Income

Advertisement

B. Employment, Inflation, Poverty

Advertisement

C. Literacy, Population, GDP

D. Agriculture, Industry, Services

Advertisement

________________________________________

2. IHDI differs from HDI in that it:

A. Includes environmental sustainability

B. Adjusts for inequality in distribution

C. Measures only income inequality

D. Focuses only on developed countries

________________________________________

3. If inequality in a country is zero, then:

A. HDI > IHDI

B. HDI < IHDI

C. HDI = IHDI

D. IHDI becomes zero

________________________________________

4. Which of the following best explains “inclusive growth”?

A. Growth led by industrial sector

B. Growth benefiting all sections of society

C. Growth focused on exports

D. Growth measured by GDP only

________________________________________

5. In India, a major reason for difference between HDI and IHDI is:

A. High population growth

B. Regional and social inequalities

C. Lack of natural resources

D. Low foreign investment

________________________________________

Answers with explanation

1. A – HDI includes health, education, and income as core dimensions.

2. B – IHDI adjusts HDI values to reflect inequality in distribution.

3. C – With no inequality, both indices are equal.

4. B – Inclusive growth ensures equitable distribution of benefits.

5. B – Inequalities across regions, gender, and social groups cause divergence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts