icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 433

Daily Quiz- 433

Bank on GK

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:07 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. Which Act restricted westward expansion during American Revolution?
A. Tea Act
B. Stamp Act
C. Proclamation of 1763
D. Navigation Act
2. Declaration of Independence was adopted in:
A. 1775
B. 1776
C. 1781
D. 1783
3. Main author of Declaration of Independence:
A. George Washington
B. Thomas Jefferson
C. John Adams
D. Benjamin Franklin
4. Battle of Saratoga is important because:
A. Ended war
B. Led to French support
C. Destroyed colonies
D. Started revolution
5. Final major battle of American Revolution:
A. Saratoga
B. Yorktown
C. Lexington
D. Concord
Answers:
1: C
2: B
3: B
4: B
5: B
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts