Daily Quiz- 433

1. Which Act restricted westward expansion during American Revolution?

A. Tea Act

B. Stamp Act

C. Proclamation of 1763

D. Navigation Act

2. Declaration of Independence was adopted in:

A. 1775

B. 1776

C. 1781

D. 1783

3. Main author of Declaration of Independence:

A. George Washington

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. John Adams

D. Benjamin Franklin

4. Battle of Saratoga is important because:

A. Ended war

B. Led to French support

C. Destroyed colonies

D. Started revolution

5. Final major battle of American Revolution:

A. Saratoga

B. Yorktown

C. Lexington

D. Concord

Answers:

1: C

2: B

3: B

4: B

5: B