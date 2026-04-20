Daily Quiz- 433

1. Which Act restricted westward expansion during American Revolution?
A. Tea Act
B. Stamp Act
C. Proclamation of 1763
D. Navigation Act
2. Declaration of Independence was adopted in:
A. 1775
B. 1776
C. 1781
D. 1783
3. Main author of Declaration of Independence:
A. George Washington
B. Thomas Jefferson
C. John Adams
D. Benjamin Franklin
4. Battle of Saratoga is important because:
A. Ended war
B. Led to French support
C. Destroyed colonies
D. Started revolution
5. Final major battle of American Revolution:
A. Saratoga
B. Yorktown
C. Lexington
D. Concord
Answers:
1: C
2: B
3: B
4: B
5: B
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