Daily Quiz- 435

Q1. Consider the following statements regarding early civil service reforms in India:

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1. Lord Cornwallis is known as the father of civil services in India.

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2. He introduced the principle of merit-based recruitment and higher salaries to curb corruption.

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3. He allowed Indians equal entry into higher civil services.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

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A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

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Q2. The Indian Civil Service (ICS) examination, when introduced in 1855, had which of the following features?

1. It was conducted only in London.

2. It was open to Indians in principle.

3. It had an upper age limit that disadvantaged Indian candidates.

Select the correct answer:

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1, 2 and 3

D. 1 and 3 only

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Q3. Who among the following was the first Indian to successfully clear the ICS examination?

A. Dadabhai Naoroji

B. Satyendranath Tagore

C. Surendranath Banerjee

D. Raja Ram Mohan Roy

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Q4. With reference to the Indian Civil Service (ICS), consider the following statements:

1. The ICS examination was first conducted in India in 1922.

2. The recommendation to hold the exam in India was linked to the Lee Commission.

3. The ICS was directly controlled by provincial governments under British rule.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

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Q5. Which of the following statements best explains why the Indian Civil Service was called the “steel frame” of British administration in India?

A. It was composed entirely of military officials

B. It ensured strong centralised administrative control across British India

C. It functioned independently of the British Parliament

D. It was responsible only for revenue collection

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Answers with explanations

Q1. Answer: A. 1 and 2 only

Lord Cornwallis laid the foundation of civil services reforms.

He promoted merit and higher pay to reduce corruption.

Statement 3 is incorrect: Indians were largely excluded from higher services.

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Q2. Answer: C. 1, 2 and 3

Exam was held only in London.

It was open to Indians in theory, but

Age limits and distance made it difficult → practical exclusion.

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Q3. Answer: B. Satyendranath Tagore

Satyendranath Tagore cleared ICS in 1863.

Others were influential figures but not first ICS qualifiers.

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Q4. Answer: B. 1 and 2 only

Exam held in India from 1922 ✔

Lee Commission supported Indianisation ✔

Statement 3 is incorrect: ICS was under central (British) control, not provincial.

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Q5. Answer: B. It ensured strong centralised administrative control across British India

ICS acted as the core administrative machinery, maintaining British authority across regions.